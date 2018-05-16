BREAKING: Another Premier League manager leaves club with immediate effect

Wednesday, May 16th 2018 at 15:22 GMT +3 | Football By Mirror:

David Moyes leaves post as West Ham manager [Photo: Courtesy]

David Moyes has left his position as West Ham manager.

Having signed for the Hammers in November, the former Everton and Manchester United manager has left the club following the end of his short-term contract with the club.

The Scot can say he had a perfect season after he successfully guided West Ham away from a relegation battle, finishing 13th in the Premier League table. Moyes signed for West Ham in November [Photo: Courtesy]

West Ham announced the news on Wednesday afternoon, confirming that Moyes has parted ways with the club.

He however wanted to stay but the club’s board wants to bring in new boss with outgoing PSG boss Unai Emery and Paulo Fonseca both linked.

Speaking on Moyes’ departure, Chairman David Sullivan was quoted by The Mirror saying, "I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to David Moyes and his staff for achieving the target of keeping West Ham United in the Premier League.

Moyes successfully guided West Ham from relegation battle [Photo: Courtesy]

"Throughout his time here, David has carried himself with dignity and honesty and we have all found him to be a pleasure to work with.

"He, Alan, Stuart and Billy accepted the challenge and attacked it head on, turning around a difficult situation. They deserve great respect for the job they have done and they leave the Club with our best wishes.

"When David and his team arrived, it was the wish of both parties that the focus be only on the six months until the end of the season, at which point a decision would be made with regards to the future. His contract with the club has run out [Photo: Courtesy]

"Having taken stock of the situation and reflected now the campaign is complete, we feel that it is right to move in a different direction.

"We are already taking steps to identify and recruit the manager we believe can take West Ham United forward in line with our ambitions. We aim to appoint a high-calibre figure who we feel will lead the Club into an exciting future for our loyal supporters within the next ten days."

Other managers who could be considered for the job are Rafael Benitez and former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini.