Manchester United's Martial, Lukaku injury concerns for FA Cup final

By Reuters: Monday, May 14th 2018 at 15:30 GMT +3 | Football
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Manchester United have concerns about the fitness of Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea, manager Jose Mourinho has said.

France international Martial, who has scored 11 goals in all competitions, missed United’s 1-0 win over Watford on Sunday due to a knee injury.

Lukaku, United’s leading scorer in the league with 16, sustained an ankle injury in last month’s victory over Arsenal and travelled back to Belgium to recover.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

“Anthony, I have to wait a bit for more. It’s his knee,” Mourinho told reporters.

“He was injured in the Friday training session and yesterday (Saturday) he couldn’t train. He had treatment in the morning at the training ground and he stayed away.

“I’m waiting for the doctor but when it’s impossible to play today, I have my doubts (for the Cup final). Let’s wait and see, also for Romelu. I know he will be back on Tuesday.”

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

United, who finished second behind champions Manchester City, face Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.

Related Topics: Manchester United Anthony Martial Romelu Lukaku
LATEST STORIES
US police offer cash reward to anyone with information about bank robber wearing Gor Mahia jersey
US police offer cash reward to anyone with information about bank robber wearing Gor Mahia jersey
Football 15 minutes ago
Manchester United's Martial, Lukaku injury concerns for FA Cup final
Manchester United's Martial, Lukaku injury concerns for FA Cup final
Football 2 hours ago
Wenger rejects PSG job offer - as the job he wants is revealed
Wenger rejects PSG job offer - as the job he wants is revealed
Football 5 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Former champs Gladiators celebrate first victory of the season
Former champs Gladiators celebrate first victory of the season
Hockey 17 hours ago
Woods shoots lowest score at Players
Woods shoots lowest score at Players
Golf 17 hours ago
Wet greens not a barrier for Karimi
Wet greens not a barrier for Karimi
Golf 17 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES