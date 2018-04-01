Two late penalties and Aubameyang strike give Arsenal 3-0 win over Stoke

77

Aubameyang scored the first goal of the game

* Gabon striker scored from the spot in the 74th minute

* Aubameyang was on target again in 86th minute

* Lacazette was brought down and scored penalty to seal the win

* Arsenal host Southampton next, Stoke at home to Tottenham

Arsenal dealt Stoke City's Premier League survival hopes a cruel blow on Sunday at the Emirates with three late goals in a 3-0 victory that left the visitors second from bottom with six games left to play.

After a dreary hour and a quarter of play punctuated by occasional booing from the home crowd, Mesut Ozil won a penalty when he raced into the box only to be brought down by Stoke's Bruno Martins Indi.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored from the spot and then struck again from close range 12 minutes later, before Alexandre Lacazette converted another penalty, having been brought crashing to the ground by Badou Ndiaye.

The loss leaves Stoke 19th in the league with 27 points, while Arsenal stay sixth with 51 points, 10 points off the Champions League qualification places.