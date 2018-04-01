Two late penalties and Aubameyang strike give Arsenal 3-0 win over Stoke

By Reuters Sunday, April 1st 2018 at 18:18
Aubameyang scored the first goal of the game
 

* Gabon striker scored from the spot in the 74th minute

* Aubameyang was on target again in 86th minute

* Lacazette was brought down and scored penalty to seal the win

* Arsenal host Southampton next, Stoke at home to Tottenham

 Arsenal dealt Stoke City's Premier League survival hopes a cruel blow on Sunday at the Emirates with three late goals in a 3-0 victory that left the visitors second from bottom with six games left to play.

Stay updated with the latest sports news. Text the word 'SPORTS' to 22840 and receive local and international sports news as it happens.

After a dreary hour and a quarter of play punctuated by occasional booing from the home crowd, Mesut Ozil won a penalty when he raced into the box only to be brought down by Stoke's Bruno Martins Indi.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored from the spot and then struck again from close range 12 minutes later, before Alexandre Lacazette converted another penalty, having been brought crashing to the ground by Badou Ndiaye.

The loss leaves Stoke 19th in the league with 27 points, while Arsenal stay sixth with 51 points, 10 points off the Champions League qualification places.

ARSENAL PREMIER LEAGUE SOUTHAMPTON
Next Story
Arsenal vs Stoke City: Confirmed lineups, why Koscielny and Cech are missing
RELATED STORIES
Arsenal vs Stoke City: Confirmed lineups, why Koscielny and Cech are missing
View the Latest EPL Table: Premier League 2017/18 standings
Lukaku reaches century as Manchester United beat Swansea City 2-0
LATEST STORIES
Three late Arsenal goals leave Stoke stuck in drop zone

Three late Arsenal goals leave Stoke stuck in drop zone

Arsenal vs Stoke City: Confirmed lineups, why Koscielny and Cech are missing

Arsenal take on Stoke City at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon as their head coach Arsene Wenger fights to save his job after mid-season collapse.

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Predictions, Stamford Bridge jinx, Morata-Giroud confusion? Kane returns?

Premier League showdown is just but hours away as champions Chelsea welcome their London rivals Tottenham Hotspurs at Stamford Bridge at 4.30PM EAT.

Man United miss out on Griezmann, plans to sell Martial to bring Real Madrid star

Man United have missed on signing long-term target Antoine Griezmann but will instead focus on Real Madrid star.

Sickling Arsenal boss grapples with uncertain future

Arsene Wenger is coming out of season blip after fans called for his sacking but such talks have not died.

Former Chelsea boss fighting for his life in a coma

England legend is fighting for his life in hospital after a heart attack and a fall at home.

More Stories
Three late Arsenal goals leave Stoke stuck in drop zone

Three late Arsenal goals leave Stoke stuck in drop zone

Arsenal vs Stoke City: Confirmed lineups, why Koscielny and Cech are missing

Arsenal take on Stoke City at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon as their head coach Arsene Wenger fights to save his job after mid-season collapse.

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Predictions, Stamford Bridge jinx, Morata-Giroud confusion? Kane returns?

Premier League showdown is just but hours away as champions Chelsea welcome their London rivals Tottenham Hotspurs at Stamford Bridge at 4.30PM EAT.

It was a week of tears in cricket and why Okumbi needs training

There is a problem, from Australia to Zimbabwe and while Down Under people are shedding tears in public, in southern Africa, public displays of remors

Nations Cup qualifier: Okumbi urges his players to fight against Rwanda

Kenya Under-20 coach Stanley Okumbi has urged his players to “fight” for him and make a positive start in today’s (3pm) Africa Cup of Nations first le

K’Ogalo back on top: Tuyisenge on target as Gor Mahia return to league action

Rangers beat Thika United as Sofapaka pile more woes on Nakumatt.

View the Latest EPL Table: Premier League 2017/18 standings

Latest EPL standings: Premier League Table

Man City one win from title after handsome victory at Everton

Manchester City will be crowned Premier League champions if they win next week’s Manchester derby

Late Salah strike gives Liverpool win at Palace

Liverpool came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 2-1

Lukaku reaches century as Manchester United beat Swansea City 2-0

Romelu Lukaku reached 100 Premier League goals with opener

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • View the Latest EPL Table: Premier League 2017/18 standings

    Sun 01st Apr 2018

  • Lukaku reaches century as Manchester United beat Swansea City 2-0

    Sat 31st Mar 2018

  • Late Salah strike gives Liverpool win at Palace

    Sat 31st Mar 2018

  • Man City one win from title after handsome victory at Everton

    Sat 31st Mar 2018

  • K’Ogalo back on top: Tuyisenge on target as Gor Mahia return to league action

    Sun 01st Apr 2018

  • Nations Cup qualifier: Okumbi urges his players to fight against Rwanda

    Sun 01st Apr 2018

  • It was a week of tears in cricket and why Okumbi needs training

    Sun 01st Apr 2018

  • Three late Arsenal goals leave Stoke stuck in drop zone

    Sun 01st Apr 2018

  • Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho finally speaks out on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's departure

    Fri 30th Mar 2018

  • Mourinho tells Pogba to accept blame for poor performances

    Sat 31st Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Timu ya raga ya Homeboyz imehifadhi taji la mashindano ya Great rift 10 aside
    Bingwa wa mashindano ya magari ya top fry classic safari rally aimarisha uongozi wake
    Scoreline: Olympic 5,000m champion Vivian Cheruiyot opens a petrol station
    scoreline: KCB chess championships