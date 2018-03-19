Lucky Kenyan hits SportPesa jackpot

77

Silas Sotsi Mbukiza [ Picture Courtesy ]

An electrician from Majengo in Kericho is the newest millionaire in town after he won a whooping Sh17 million from betting firm SportPesa.

Silas Sotsi Mbukiza, a father of two, took home Kshs 17,730,581 after correctly predicting the outcome of 13 out of the 13 Sportpesa Midweek Jackpot games.

“My life has been upgraded," Mbukiza told sportpesa while holding a Sh17million dummy cheque during an unveiling ceremony in Nairobi.

The winning jackpot Combination were: 1,X,2,2,X,X,1,X,X,2,2,X,1

Other winners were also paid bonuses as follow;

12 Correct Predictions - Kshs. 2,197,324 /= EACH

11 Correct Predictions - Kshs. 384,531 /= EACH

10 Correct Predictions - Kshs. 50,585 /= EACH

The midweek jackpot will start over again at Sh10 million.