Shimo La Tewa lock up Aga Khan boys

By Ernest Ndunda Saturday, March 10th 2018 at 00:00
Allan Gabriel of Maseno School (Center) is locked by Maurice Odhiambo (Left) and Reagan Otieno of Dr. Aloo Gumbi at the Maseno School Rugby Pitch during their Rugby Encounter of the Kisumu County term one games staged at Maseno School [Phillip Orwa, Standard]

New names showed their might as the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Term One County games got underway.

A river of joy flowed for Shimo La Tewa High School and Mombasa’s Aga Khan Academy boys’ and girls’ basketball teams as they chalked up brilliant wins yesterday.

Defending champions Aga Khan Academy lost 54-61 to Shimo La Tewa in a tense, but exciting boys’ basketball final. The two teams will represent Mombasa County in Coast region games.

Aga Khan took a narrow 23-20 lead at the end of the second quarter but Shimo La Tewa, who enjoyed home ground support, rallied from behind to win the last two quarters.

Despite the defeat and as defending champions, Aga Khan Academy earned a spot in Coast region games that run in Kenyatta Mwatate in Taita Taveta County from Wednesday to Saturday.

Shimo La Tewa won the overall title with four titles -boys basketball, handball, hockey and rugby 15s trophies.

At the same time, Coast region swimming competition gala will be held at Mombasa’s Aga Khan Academy today and will be used to pick swimmers for nationals.

In Kilifi County, St Georges, Dr Kraph, Galana and Malindi High School qualified for the rugby semi-finals at Sokoke Secondary School. In boys’ handball, Barani sailed to the semi-finals as Moi Kadzonzo and Majejeni qualified in girls’ handball semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Kwale County games start at Mazeras Boys High School and Mazeras Memorial Girls High School today.

Focus will be on champions Kaya Tiwi School. “Our focus is to retain the national girls’ basketball title,” said Coach Philip Onyango.

Kaya Tiwi girls’ basketball team begins their title chase against Msambweni before meeting Kiango and Lunga Lunga.

In Kisumu, Sinyolo Girls’ beat Oren 51-6 at Maseno School while Kisumu Girls’ thrashed St Barnaba’s Girls 72-13 in hockey.

Otieno Oyoo beat Dr Aloo Gumbi 42-23 in basketball as Ngere outclassed Thur Dibuoro 41-27. Regional champions Maseno School fell to Kisumu Boys 58-50 while Menara beat Kisumu Day 31-23.

MCAs reject report on Sh1.2b stadium funds

Mathare host marauding Leopards

Chemitei seeks reprieve after lukewarm start

No laughing matter for Shujaa in opener

Okumbi recalls Mariga

Pipeline and Prisons spike closer to last eight place

