Big shots in chase for county slots

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Top guns are out to protect their turf as Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Term One County games get underway.

In Nairobi, champions Buruburu Girls seek to retain girls’ basketball regional title. They will launch their campaign in Group A against St Aloysius and St Teresa’s Girls at Upper Hill School.

Arya are in Group B alongside Our Lady of Mercy Shauri Moyo and Precious Blood Riruta while Raila Educational Centre, State House and Nembu are in Group C action at Nairobi School and State House Girls respectively.

In Mombasa, all defending champions retained their titles yesterday at Shimo La Tewa High School. In rugby 15s, Shimo La Tewa humiliated Allidina Visram 29-0.

In boy’s hockey, Shimo La Tewa hit St Charles Lwanga 1-0 to recapture the title. In girls’ hockey, St Charles Lwanga retained the title after beating Mbaraki and Valerie MC Milan with identical 2-0 wins.

In Kilifi, Chumani beat Galana 60-12 in boys’ basketball while Gede floored Godoma 43-23 in another match. In handball boys’ Godoma and Bofu drew 11-11 as Barani beat KP Senior 13-10.

In Taita Taveta, schools will compete tomorrow and Sunday at Voi School. Yesterday, hosts Maseno School kicked off their Term One County games on a high note, beating Onjiko High School 55-0 in handball as Thurgem edged Ratta High School 19-17 in pool A at Maseno School. Katolo beat Kisumu Day 13-8 as Chulaimbo walloped Dr Allo Gumbi 30-11 in pool B.

In girls’ category, Kirembe drubbed Ojolla 21-5 in pool A while Masogo narrowly beat neighbours Orongo 10-9. In Pool B, Nyakach Girls humbled Ratta 19-15.

In Nyamira, Enkinda dismissed Rigoma 64-2 in a one-sided basketball encounter at Ekenyoro Technical Institute in Pool B while Biticha edged Bogwendo 15-14 in Pool A. Gekano High silenced Rigoma High 38-30 as Matongo humiliated Gesiaga 28-4 in Pool A.

In Nakuru County Secondary Schools showdown kicks off this morning at Kabarak University. Kabarak University will stage hockey, basketball, rugby 15s and swimming while Moi High School Kabarak hosts athletics and some hockey and handball matches.

In Uasin Gishu, University of Eldoret hosts athletics.