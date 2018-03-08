Lucky Kenyan wins Betway Jackpot

207

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Francis Mwangi is the lucky winner of the Betway weekly Pick 15 Jackpot of Sh11,875,000.

An accountant by profession, Francis had declined several cash outs starting from Sh900,000, Sh4,000,000 and Sh8,000,000 until he finally won the jackpot of Sh11,875,000.

He admits that he declined the offers because he had done his research and was very sure he would win.

Francis who is also a poultry farmer says he will use the money to expand his poultry business, buy land for his family and start a dairy farm.

Francis advises other bettors to do their research and they will be guaranteed to win.