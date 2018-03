Schools: Aga Khan Academy steal show

77

Joscette kiarie of Aga Khan Academy displays her trophy which was presented to her by Gender Cabinet Secretary Cecily Kariuki after she was named the youngest farmer during the just concluded Mombasa International ASK show at Mkomani in Mombasa County, September 13, 2017. [PHOTO BY GIDEON MAUNDU/STANDARD].

Aga Khan Academy boys and girls shone during the Mombasa sub-county basketball games, which concluded yesterday at Baptist and Khamis play courts.

Aga Khan Academy’s boys got off to a flying start by walloping Makupa 62-0 and went ahead to clobber Allidina Visram 56-12. In their third match, Aga Khan Academy thrashed Tudor day 52-18.

In girls, Aga Khan Academy dismissed Aga Khan High School 60-4 and went ahead to beat former champions Coast Girls High School 54-3 and Mbaraki 48-0. [Ernest Ndunda]