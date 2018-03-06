Gonzalo Higuain declared fit for Tottenham clash

By Japheth Ogila Tuesday, March 6th 2018 at 23:00
Juventus player Gonzalo Higuain (down) and Miralem Pjanic (standing) in a past match [Photo: Courtesy]

Juventus have received a major boost ahead of the encounter with Tottenham Hotspurs, as leading hitman Gonzalo Higuain has been declared fit for the game. Higuain was taken off the pitch against Torino in a last match after he picked an ankle injury.

The Argentine scored a brace against Tottenham at home in Allianz Stadium, Turin, before becoming the villain after he failed to convert from the penalty spot. The Londoners leveled through Harry Kane Cristian Eriksen in the dying minutes of the game.

According to the British media, the former Real Madrid man trained with his teammates on Tuesday and is all but set to feature in the upcoming game. Meanwhile. Mario Mandzukic has been ruled out in this fixture, making the Argentine as the only striker tonight.

The visitors have further injury boost as midfielders Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala who sat out the first leg are set to make it to the lineup.

Juventus squad: Buffon, Pinsoglio, Szczesny, Del Favero, De Sciglio, Chiellini, Benatia, Alex Sandro, Barzagli, Rugani, Lichtsteiner, Khedira, Bentancur, Pjanic, Marchisio, Asamoah, Matuidi, Sturaro, Higuain, Costa, Dybala.

