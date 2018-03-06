Real Madrid squad vs PSG revealed

By Mirror Tuesday, March 6th 2018 at 10:31
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have been deemed fit enough by Zinedine Zidane to travel for Real Madrid's crunch Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

German midfielder Kroos has missed Real's last five matches after damaging his knee in the first leg against PSG at the Bernabeu.

Former Tottenham ace Modric also hasn't featured in La Liga victories over Real Betis, Leganes, Alaves and Getafe, along with defeat to Espanyol, after struggling with a hamstring injury.

The pair returned to training on Sunday, after Cristiano Ronaldo's double and Gareth Bale's strike had downed Getafe, and Zidane was hopeful they would appear in France.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Real won the first leg of the last-16 tie 3-1, thanks to Ronaldo's brace and Marcelo, and Zidane said: "I will never regret injuries.

"If they can't be with us, other players will play. The only thing we have is to look at Tuesday and see who we are going to go with.

"We have two days to see how Luka and Toni are. I'm not going to tell you what I'm going to do and what we have planned.

"What I want is for all of us to travel. I hope everyone trains on Monday, but I don't know."

Real Madrid squad

Goalkeepers - Navas, Casilla, Zidane

Defenders - Carvajal, Vallejo, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Theo, Achraf

Midfielders - Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Llorente, Asensio, Isco, Kovacic, Ceballos

Forwards - Ronaldo, Benzema, Bale, Lucas, Mayoral

Mourinho reveals what inspired his players for a 'remarkable' comeback

Manchester United were facing an imminent danger of losing their third premier league match in 2018 after goals from Townsend and Patrick van Aanholt

Fiorentina extends deceased Davide Astori's contract

Davide Astori who was found dead in a team hotel room on Sunday March 4

Doping: The Guardian reports Olympic champ failed tests

The World record-holding Bahraini is embroiled in a drug-testing scandal.

FKF-Paul Put fallout: Football Kenya Federation rebuttal reveals behind-the-scenes sparring with ex-Stars boss

National federation accuses former Harambee Stars coach of failing to disclose real reason he quit and why he can't travel to Belgium to renew passpor

Football: Esperance jet in ready for Gor CAF tie

Tunisian giants Esperance arrived yesterday morning ahead of tomorrow's Caf Champions League match against Gor Mahia in Machakos.

