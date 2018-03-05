Guardiola's ribbon is political symbol, says FA chief

By Reuters Monday, March 5th 2018 at 10:28
Man City manager Pep Guardiola at a past press conference prior to Uefa Champions League match [Photo: Courtesy]

FA chief executive Martin Glenn has spoken out strongly in defence of his organisation’s decision to charge Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for wearing a yellow ribbon in support of Catalan independence.

Spaniard Guardiola has until Monday to respond to the ruling body’s charge that he displayed a political message.

“You can’t have and we don’t want football equipment to display political symbols. That has always been the case,” Glenn told British media before referring to the recent controversy over British players wearing poppies on their kit.

“The problem we had with poppies is that for some reason a new person at FIFA seemed to think poppies were a political symbol and we fought hard against that notion and thankfully sense broke out,” Glenn said.

Things like a poppy are OK but things that are going to be highly divisive are not. And that could be strong religious symbols, it could be the Star of David, it could be the hammer and sickle, it could be a swastika, anything like Robert Mugabe on your shirt, these are the things we don’t want,” he added.

“And to be honest and to be very clear, Pep Guardiola’s yellow ribbon is a political stance, it’s a symbol of Catalan independence.”

Glenn said the FA was“even-handedly” trying to apply the laws of the game.

“Where do you draw the line? Should we have someone with a UKIP badge, someone with an ISIS badge?” he added.

PEP GUARDIOLA MANCHESTER CITY CHARGED YELLOW RIBBON
Next Story
NBA great Kobe Bryant scoops Oscars award for the Best Animated short film
RELATED STORIES
Guardiola gives conditions to stop wearing the yellow ribbon
Arsenal and Manchester City clash in doubt
Guardiola makes good his ‘threat’, wears yellow ribbon in defiance of English FA
LATEST STORIES
Kenya Sevens finishes 7th as former rugby coach Mike Friday lifts title with USA

Kenya Sevens finished the USA Sevens tournament on a low tone by bagging 10 points and making it to position 7. Shujaa fell to Australia by 26-21.

Lionel Messi’s brother arrested in gun-drama

Messi’s brother arrested for the second time in three months

Arsene Wenger shock target of English Premier League club

Premier league club has earmarked Arsene Wenger as their next manager. The club wants to rebuild to play champions league football.

‘I'm a warrior’: Teenage boxer wins fight before pulling down his shorts to reveal secret medical condition

Valentin, nicknamed Bling BLing, dropped his shorts to reveal he fought while wearing a colostomy bag, a plastic bad attached to the stomach which at.

Ronaldo and Ramos hold secret crisis meeting ahead of PSG, reject inclusion of midfielder in lineup

Cristiano Ronaldo and captain Sergio Ramos have reportedly held a meeting seeking to dictate the kind of lineup that will face French Ligue 1.

Manchester United squad revealed for Crystal Palace clash

Manchester United squad revealed for Crystal Palace clash

More Stories
FA reveals why Pep Guardiola was charged for wearing a ribbon

FA chief executive Martin Glenn has spoken out strongly in defence of his organisation’s decision to charge Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Bale pips David Beckham to historic La Liga landmark

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale on Saturday overtook David Beckham as the British player with the most appearances in La Liga.

In other news, with current structures Stars will go nowhere

There is news and other news and I will start with the news. On the last day of February, betting firm SportPesa wrote to the Cabinet Secretary for th

Kiplagat sitting pretty ahead of Indoor semis

Bethwel Birgen, a regular in the IAAF World Indoor Tour, which comprises six legs across Europe and the USA, is in action tonight as this year’s editi

TABLE TENNIS: Swedish coach Berner blames Kenyans’ loss on inexperience and poor ball placement

Swedish coach Berner blames Kenyans’ loss on inexperience and poor ball placement

SportPesa eager to restore deals

SportPesa eager to restore deals

When American pop star Rihanna defied all odds and touched, kissed and toyed with the World Cup trophy

Rihanna defied all odds and toyed with the prestigious World Cup trophy after Germany win.

Guardiola gives conditions to stop wearing the yellow ribbon

Football Association (FA) have charged Guardiola for wearing the ribbon during league and domestic cup matches this campaign.

WHAT IS VAR: All you need to know about the ‘controversial’ system

Here is what you need to know about the VAR.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • KPL preview: Ssimbwa, Pamzo meet for the first time since Narok bust up as Gor host Bandari

    Fri 02nd Mar 2018

  • IFAB approves use of controversial Video Assistant Referee at World Cup in Russia

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Arsenal star breaks down in tears

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Tottenham 2 – 0 Huddersfield: Son shines for Spurs to make case for Juventus start

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Liverpool's Salah scores for seventh game in a row

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Is KPL on its death bed? Fears abound that top tier league could stop due to financial crisis

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • View the current Premier League table 2017/2018 Season

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Arsenal misery continues with 2-1 defeat at Brighton

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • This weekend's mega jackpot postponed

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Manchester City beat Chelsea

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline: Kenya open golf
    Scoreline: Volleyball in Taita Taveta
    Shujaa one win, one loss but still shining
    Kenya Cup fixtures and play offs dates