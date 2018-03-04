Kenya Sevens crush against Argentina at USA7s

345

Kenya Sevens versus Argentina [Photo: Courtesy]

Kenya Sevens have suffered a defeat at the hands of Argentina by slim margin at the Main Cup quarterfinal stage at 5 am in the morning, in USA7s tournament. Kenyans fell by 12 to South Americans’17 after cruising successfully past Fiji in 17-14 victory.

Fiji registered scores on the scoreboard earlier on the game but Collins Injera pounced with a try before Eden Agero crowned it with a conversion that brought the scores on equal level, 7-7.

After Agero made some misses, William Ambaka rose to his heroic self after he successfully beat a Fijian defender and raced to the corner to score.

What ensued was a 14-12 scores in Fijian favour. Andrew Amonde came to the rescue of Kenya Sevens helping Kenyans to clinch the victory. In other results, Kenya fell to France in 19-14 defeat as well as beating Russia 19-12