Kenya Sevens crush against Argentina at USA7s

By Japheth Ogila Sunday, March 4th 2018 at 09:34
Kenya Sevens versus Argentina [Photo: Courtesy]

Kenya Sevens have suffered a defeat at the hands of Argentina by slim margin at the Main Cup quarterfinal stage at 5 am in the morning, in USA7s tournament. Kenyans fell by 12 to South Americans’17 after cruising successfully past Fiji in 17-14 victory.

Fiji registered scores on the scoreboard earlier on the game but Collins Injera pounced with a try before Eden Agero crowned it with a conversion that brought the scores on equal level, 7-7.

After Agero made some misses, William Ambaka rose to his heroic self after he successfully beat a Fijian defender and raced to the corner to score.

What ensued was a 14-12 scores in Fijian favour. Andrew Amonde came to the rescue of Kenya Sevens helping Kenyans to clinch the victory. In other results, Kenya fell to France in 19-14 defeat as well as beating Russia 19-12

KENYA SEVENS USA7S SHUJAA 7S
Next Story
Bale pips David Beckham to historic La Liga landmark
RELATED STORIES
Godsend for Shujaa as Injera and Odhiambo return
LATEST STORIES
Coutinho fumes at Jurgen Klopp's latest comments, texts former teammates

Philippe Coutinho made his dream move to Barcelona over the January winter transfer window in a whopping £142M making history.

Arsenal face battle with Everton to land Manchester City’s coach as new manager in the summer

Arsenal face a big battle with Everton to land former player Mikel Arteta as their new manager this summer.

Kenya Sevens crush against Argentina at USA7s

Kenya Sevens have suffered a defeat at the hands of Argentina by slim margin at the Main Cup quarterfinal stage at 5 am in the morning.

Why Bedan Karoki could be the next Samuel Wanjiru

He started running while in school in Nyahururu and wants to leave a legacy when he hangs up his spikes.

Is KPL on its death bed? Fears abound that top tier league could stop due to financial crisis

There are reports that league body rejected Sh100m per year deal from Bamba Sport.

Mixed results for Kenya 7s: National team beat Russia but lose to France

Injera stars for Simiyu’s charges against tricky Russians in Las Vegas.

More Stories
Kenya Sevens crush against Argentina at USA7s

Kenya Sevens have suffered a defeat at the hands of Argentina by slim margin at the Main Cup quarterfinal stage at 5 am in the morning.

Mixed results for Kenya 7s: National team beat Russia but lose to France

Injera stars for Simiyu’s charges against tricky Russians in Las Vegas.

KCB secure Kenya Cup semifinal qualification

Kenya international Darwin Mukidza would slot home a penalty after twenty minutes of play to put KCB 3-0 up.

Rich menu on the cards

A lot at stake in Kenya Cup’s penultimate stage as champions KCB host Kabras in Ruaraka

Godsend for Shujaa as Injera and Odhiambo return

Godsend for Shujaa as Injera and Odhiambo return

Injera, Odhiambo return as Shujaa head to North America

Injera, Odhiambo return as Shujaa head to North America

Homeboyz thrash Impala by a huge margin to lift a second KRU title

Homeboyz beat Impala to clinch their second consecutive title in the KRU tournament.

Pride Volunteers train kids ahead of tourney

Pride Volunteers train kids ahead of tourney

Kenya climb up IRB table: Shujaa move a place higher on World Series ranking after round four

National rugby Sevens team posts best performance this season by amassing 12 points in New Zealand.

Shujaa finish sixth after falling to Samoa

Shujaa have completed their campaign at the Hamilton Sevens with a sixth place finish after having an encounter of mixed fortune in New Zealand.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Wenger: This is why we were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City

    Fri 02nd Mar 2018

  • 2017-18: View the Latest Premier League table

    Fri 02nd Mar 2018

  • KPL preview: Ssimbwa, Pamzo meet for the first time since Narok bust up as Gor host Bandari

    Fri 02nd Mar 2018

  • IFAB approves use of controversial Video Assistant Referee at World Cup in Russia

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Arsenal star breaks down in tears

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Tottenham 2 – 0 Huddersfield: Son shines for Spurs to make case for Juventus start

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Liverpool's Salah scores for seventh game in a row

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Is KPL on its death bed? Fears abound that top tier league could stop due to financial crisis

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • PHOTOS: Neymar arrives in Brazil for foot surgery

    Thu 01st Mar 2018

  • Arsenal vs Man City: Gunners confirm game is on after talks over safety of supporters

    Thu 01st Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Shujaa one win, one loss but still shining
    Kenya Cup fixtures and play offs dates
    How Cricket Kenya plans to re-align itself with reality in the country
    Scoreline 3rd March 2018: Kenyans react to plans to sack Arsenal FC Manager Arsène Wenger