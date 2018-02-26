FIFA World Cup trophy arrives in Kenya

By Japheth Ogila Monday, February 26th 2018 at 12:51
Chartered planae carrying FIFA World Cup at JKIA [Photo: Courtesy]

The long awaited FIFA World Cup trophy has arrived in Kenya. The trophy jetted in with a host of FIFA officials at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport this afternoon ahead of two-day tour in the country, which will allow soccer fans to spend time with it and take photographs.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to grace the event as the trophy goes round in the country for the third time since making the maiden visit in 2009. According to FIFA, the tour targets 51 countries and 91 cities around the world, which Kenya is part of.

The tour is an edifice of partnership between the world governing body FIFA and Coca-Cola company. The tour is also flagged off by various players who have won the world cup in their playing career.

It is one of the highest profile events to be officiated by new Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa. Russia will be hosting the World Cup in June as world’s football teams drawn from various continents will be battling to dethrone the current champions Germany.

More to follow…

