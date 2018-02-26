Why Odinga was barred from holding World Cup trophy in 2009

By Japheth Ogila Monday, February 26th 2018 at 12:03
Former President Mwai Kibaki (L) holding the World Cup trophy and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga (R) has his hand being withdrawn from holding the trophy [Photo: Courtesy]

Kenyans and especially soccer lovers are fired up to take selfies, throw a smile while planted next to the most prestigious soccer award-the World Cup trophy. The 18-carat gold mixed with malachite base trophy is in entirety the most coveted prize to soccer players and fans.

Weighing approximately 6.1 kilograms and standing 36.8 centimetres above the ground, the World Cup trophy has defined the history of world football, making it the sport driven by emotions, passion and aggression.

This could explain why the world soccer governing body FIFA came up with a sponsored tour to showcase the trophy by making stopovers in 51 countries and 91 cities.

Why the tour?

While addressing the press ahead of the launch of World Cup 2018 tour last year, Coca Cola’s Vice President of Global Sports partnership Ricardo Fort said:

“We want to make sure they are ready for all of the emotions that this summer’s tournament will bring. The Trophy Tour will give fans everywhere a taste of the excitement that’s to come, not to mention a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see the Trophy for themselves.”

His sentiments that were shared by FIFA’s Chief Commercial Officer Philippe Le Floc’h who said:

“The next few months are going to bring joy and wonder to hundreds of thousands of people from over 50 countries.”

Nostalgic soccer fans will remember the controversial ‘handball goal’ that was scored by former Argentina international Diego against England, which was named ‘hand of god.’ Such are some of the memories engraved in soccer courtesy of the golden trophy.

Back in Kenya, the World Cup trophy is visiting for the third time but the memories of the first tour in 2009 amid political turbulence are still fresh.

A contingent of FIFA officials jetted into the country in November 11, 2009 with the golden trophy at the Jommo Kenyatta International Airport. Ground was set by the then Sports minister Hellen Sambili, who was tasked with the obligation of steering the ministry.

After haggling and settling on how to share power, Kenya’s front-running political parties ODM and PNU had their fights and power spilling over almost every sector.

With such political atmosphere, the reception of the World Cup trophy would stir the Kenya’s power struggle that rocked the coalition government by then.

Odinga barred

Former President Mwai Kibaki was flanked by his coalition partner and rival in the 2007 elections, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga received the trophy at Nyayo National Stadium. As was the norm, coalition government had made Kenyans to subscribe to the culture of believing that equality between the two personalities was key.

The duo held the trophy each with a grin as the camera clicks raided the air. However, this historic moment was soon interrupted by another action which would then send tongues wagging.

An unnamed FIFA mascot sent his gloved hand, held Odinga’s arm and removed him from enjoying the moment of holding the trophy.

Despite the bizzare incident taking place within seconds, hawk-eyed Kenyans and the media grasped what transpired.

An explanation ensued that the trophy can only be held by head of state during the tour, and that by Odinga holding it was a huge mistake. Players who have successfully played in the tournament and have won the trophy are also allowed to toy around with it.

The incident exposed Kenya’s power struggles and stamped a sign of reality at how Kenyan political system ought to have been viewed.

Known for his love for football that is traceable from his political speeches Nasa leader Raila Odinga is a self-styled Arsenal FC fan and he could make another stub by featuring in World Cup tour event in 2018.

 

 

 

 

Why Odinga was barred from holding World Cup trophy in 2009

