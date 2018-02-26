Reason behind Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba's new Manchester United goal celebration revealed

By Mirror Monday, February 26th 2018 at 11:04
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

You can always count on Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba to come up with an interesting new goal celebration.

But those watching the pair in action for Manchester United against Chelsea on Sunday may have been left puzzled by their latest effort.

United were heading for a draw with the Blues at Old Trafford, before Lingard got on the end of Romelu Lukaku's cross to put his side ahead.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Cue the celebrations as Pogba raced over and both players crossed their arms before moving them sharply down by their sides.

The routine was a nod to the 'Wakanda forever' salute from the recent Hollywood blockbuster 'Black Panther' that hit cinema screens earlier this month.

Black Panther is the latest offering in the Marvel series, which has mythical African nation 'Wakanda' is its setting.

And fans took to Twitter in delight at the duo showing their appreciation to the hit movie, which has so far grossed millions in box offices worldwide.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

One user, going by the Twitter handle 'barefootboomer', said, "Lingard doing a BlackPanther celebration is a fantastic end to a great goal."

Another called 'Bonn1eGreer' wrote, "So any more questions about whether Black Panther is a cultural phenomenon?" along with the hashtag 'JesseLingard' and a picture of the pair.

One user by the name of 'CapreseMus' was not so impressed, tweeting "Lingard has ruined black panther."

Paul Pogba to quit Manchester United if Jose Mourinho stays on as boss

Paul Pogba to quit Manchester United if Jose Mourinho stays on as boss

KCB secure Kenya Cup semifinal qualification

Kenya international Darwin Mukidza would slot home a penalty after twenty minutes of play to put KCB 3-0 up.

Reason behind Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba's new Manchester United goal celebration revealed

Reason behind Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba's new Manchester United goal celebration revealed

England team rocked by sex pest claims as FA launches investigation

England's football team has been rocked over sex pest allegations against a backroom worker, it was reported last night

Arsenal's Wenger rues defensive errors, hits at video referee

The north London club have now lost a record six League Cup finals -- three under Arsene Wenger who has never won the trophy.

Mourinho keen to bury Conte hatchet with handshake

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes it was important for two coaches of his and Chelsea's Antonio Conte's stature to put their public dis

Paul Pogba to quit Manchester United if Jose Mourinho stays on as boss

Paul Pogba to quit Manchester United if Jose Mourinho stays on as boss

Reason behind Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba's new Manchester United goal celebration revealed

Reason behind Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba's new Manchester United goal celebration revealed

Arsenal's Wenger rues defensive errors, hits at video referee

The north London club have now lost a record six League Cup finals -- three under Arsene Wenger who has never won the trophy.

Mourinho keen to bury Conte hatchet with handshake

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes it was important for two coaches of his and Chelsea's Antonio Conte's stature to put their public dis

Football and rallying: Fifa World Cup trophy, rallying president arrive

The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport will be a beehive of activity today as the Fifa World Cup trophy arrives in the country and the International

KPL top dogs prevail: Champions Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards win as Mathare Utd return at the top of the table

Leopards earn first victory as Mathare outclass fancied Sofapaka as Gor edge out battling Kariobangi Sharks.

Manchester City beat sorry Arsenal 3-0 to win League Cup

Manchester City won the first trophy of the Pep Guardiola era on Sunday, brushing Arsenal aside 3-0 in the League Cup final with the help of an old-fa

Man Utd beat Chelsea 2-1 in Premier League

Jesse Lingard scored the winner as Manchester United rallied from a goal down to defeat defending champions Chelsea 2-1 at Old Trafford in the Premier

Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham: Kane rescues Spurs with late winner at Palace

Harry Kane struck late to secure Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace on Sunday that moved Mauricio Pochettino's side into the top four i

View the Latest Premier League standings

View Complete table of Premier League standings

