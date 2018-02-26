Reason behind Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba's new Manchester United goal celebration revealed

207

You can always count on Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba to come up with an interesting new goal celebration.

But those watching the pair in action for Manchester United against Chelsea on Sunday may have been left puzzled by their latest effort.

United were heading for a draw with the Blues at Old Trafford, before Lingard got on the end of Romelu Lukaku's cross to put his side ahead.

Cue the celebrations as Pogba raced over and both players crossed their arms before moving them sharply down by their sides.

The routine was a nod to the 'Wakanda forever' salute from the recent Hollywood blockbuster 'Black Panther' that hit cinema screens earlier this month.

Black Panther is the latest offering in the Marvel series, which has mythical African nation 'Wakanda' is its setting.

And fans took to Twitter in delight at the duo showing their appreciation to the hit movie, which has so far grossed millions in box offices worldwide.

One user, going by the Twitter handle 'barefootboomer', said, "Lingard doing a BlackPanther celebration is a fantastic end to a great goal."

Another called 'Bonn1eGreer' wrote, "So any more questions about whether Black Panther is a cultural phenomenon?" along with the hashtag 'JesseLingard' and a picture of the pair.

One user by the name of 'CapreseMus' was not so impressed, tweeting "Lingard has ruined black panther."