Mourinho keen to bury Conte hatchet with handshake

By AFP Monday, February 26th 2018 at 00:17
 
Jose Mourinho v Antonio Conte

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes it was important for two coaches of his and Chelsea's Antonio Conte's stature to put their public dispute behind them by shaking hands before and after United's 2-1 victory on Sunday.

Mourinho and Conte's simmering rift exploded in January when the Portuguese cited an accusation brought by the Italian Football Federation in 2012 that Conte failed to report match-fixing involving his former club Siena during the 2010-11 season.

Then coach of Juventus, Conte received an initial 10-month suspension, which was later reduced to four months, before being acquitted of the charges in 2016.

Conte responded by calling Mourinho "a little man", but the two exchanged a smile before kick-off and embraced afterwards as United came from behind to win at Old Trafford thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Jesse Lingard.

"I think the handshake doesn't need any words," said Mourinho. "I think that's what me and Antonio will want to show to everyone.

"The handshake before and after the match is an example that everything in football you have to move (on) and you have to respect each other.

"Mourinho and Conte are not two ordinary persons in football. We have a history, we have an image and I'm really happy with that."

Conte was less effusive when quizzed over whether he and Mourinho had decided before the game to bury the hatchet.

"He wanted to see shake hands and we did the peace," said the Italian.

On the field Mourinho got the upper hand, but only after Chelsea bossed the opening exchanges.

Chelsea went in front just before the half hour mark when Willian and Eden Hazard exchanged passes before Willian drilled home his fourth goal in three games.

"The beginning of the game was blue," admitted Mourinho, who brought £89 million man Paul Pogba back into his starting line-up as part of a new four-man diamond shape in midfield.

"We took a bit of time to adapt to some new positions on the pitch. The way we were playing the players in the midfield square they took a bit of time to find the timings to press.

"We then found that balance and in the second half the team was solid, felt more comfortable to go in attacking areas and, without creating lots of chances because against Chelsea that is not possible, we created a few and score the winning goal that I think in the end we deserve."

Victory was a huge boost for United's hopes of finishing in the top four as they move six points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea and back above Liverpool into second.

However, Mourinho expects the fight between his side, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea for three places behind Manchester City in next season's Champions League to go down to the wire.

"We are four very good teams, all of them fighting to be in quarter-finals of Champions League and that shows the dimensions of the teams.

"But from four of us somebody has to be out, so the fight will be big until the end."

Conte lamented his side's inability to make the most of their dominance in the opening half hour as they slipped to a third defeat in four league games.

"At the end we are talking about another defeat.

"We must be disappointed because when you have this type of situation you have to manage the game better with experience and maturity to get three points."

MANCHESTER UNITED JOSE MOURINHO ANTONIO CONTE
Next Story
2018 Tokyo Marathon: Dickson completes fifth consecutive podium finish
RELATED STORIES
Man Utd beat Chelsea 2-1 in Premier League
View the Latest Premier League standings
Manchester United vs Chelsea: Probable lineup, tactics, injuries, predictions, ‘stopping Hazard’ and more
LATEST STORIES
Mourinho keen to bury Conte hatchet with handshake

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes it was important for two coaches of his and Chelsea's Antonio Conte's stature to put their public dis

2018 Tokyo Marathon: Dickson completes fifth consecutive podium finish

Chumba saves the day, but Kipsang bid falters

Football and rallying: Fifa World Cup trophy, rallying president arrive

The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport will be a beehive of activity today as the Fifa World Cup trophy arrives in the country and the International

KPL top dogs prevail: Champions Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards win as Mathare Utd return at the top of the table

Leopards earn first victory as Mathare outclass fancied Sofapaka as Gor edge out battling Kariobangi Sharks.

Manchester City beat sorry Arsenal 3-0 to win League Cup

Manchester City won the first trophy of the Pep Guardiola era on Sunday, brushing Arsenal aside 3-0 in the League Cup final with the help of an old-fa

Man Utd beat Chelsea 2-1 in Premier League

Jesse Lingard scored the winner as Manchester United rallied from a goal down to defeat defending champions Chelsea 2-1 at Old Trafford in the Premier

More Stories
Mourinho keen to bury Conte hatchet with handshake

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes it was important for two coaches of his and Chelsea's Antonio Conte's stature to put their public dis

Football and rallying: Fifa World Cup trophy, rallying president arrive

The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport will be a beehive of activity today as the Fifa World Cup trophy arrives in the country and the International

KPL top dogs prevail: Champions Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards win as Mathare Utd return at the top of the table

Leopards earn first victory as Mathare outclass fancied Sofapaka as Gor edge out battling Kariobangi Sharks.

Manchester City beat sorry Arsenal 3-0 to win League Cup

Manchester City won the first trophy of the Pep Guardiola era on Sunday, brushing Arsenal aside 3-0 in the League Cup final with the help of an old-fa

Man Utd beat Chelsea 2-1 in Premier League

Jesse Lingard scored the winner as Manchester United rallied from a goal down to defeat defending champions Chelsea 2-1 at Old Trafford in the Premier

Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham: Kane rescues Spurs with late winner at Palace

Harry Kane struck late to secure Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace on Sunday that moved Mauricio Pochettino's side into the top four i

View the Latest Premier League standings

View Complete table of Premier League standings

Arsenal vs Man City: Probable lineups, injuries, doubts, predictions, ‘stopping Debruyne’ among others

Arsenal are playing English premier league leaders Manchester City at the Carabao Cup final in the evening at Wembley Stadium

Manchester United vs Chelsea: Probable lineup, tactics, injuries, predictions, ‘stopping Hazard’ and more

This is a match that is a decider factor for both teams and Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte will each be keen on getting maximum points from it

Women football: Queens outshine Wadadia in opener

Thika Queens laboured to beat Wadadia 3-2 in a tense but exciting clash as the Kenya Football Federation Women Premier League kicked off yesterday.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Court: Villarreal's Semedo charged with attempted murder, robbery

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • KPL players betting against their own teams

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • Today's Sure Bet Slip

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Salah's hot-streak continues as Liverpool go second

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Hilarious moment goalkeeper allows goal while drinking water

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Tusker finally brew win as Rangers raid Chemelil

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Women football: Queens outshine Wadadia in opener

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • View the Latest Premier League standings

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham: Kane rescues Spurs with late winner at Palace

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Man Utd beat Chelsea 2-1 in Premier League

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline: KPL Sunday action
    Scoreline: Swimming Gala in Nairobi
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: Discussion on English Premier League
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: What you need to know about Machester City Vs Arsenal's fix