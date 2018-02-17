349

[ PHOTO: COURTESY ]

Gaming firm SportPesa has announced that a lucky Kenyan has won its Sh27, 246, 319 mid-week jackpot after predicting the outcome of 13 out of 13 games.

"We have a winner!! SportPesa is proud to announce that SportPesa Jackpot has been WON worth Kshs. 27, 246, 319," Sportpesa wrote.

The winning Jackpot combination of the jackpot were: 2,1,X,2,2,X,1,X,1,2,2,1,2. Through their official Facebook account, SportPesa also revealed that an additional players won bonus prizes- pocketing their payouts as follow; 13 Correct Predictions – Kshs. 27,246,319, 12 Correct Predictions - Kshs. 132,176, EACH, 11 Correct Predictions - Kshs. 17,288 EACH, 10 Correct Predictions - Kshs. 2,998 EACH

SportPesa runs the mid-week Jackpot games every weekdays which will start over again at Sh10 million and the amount keeps increasing weekly until someone wins by correctly predicting the outcome of 13 games.

Now the hunt for the winner identity begins