United star ‘demand’ Mourinho to change his playing position

349

Manchester United players celebrating after a goal in the Stoke clash [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has ‘demanded’ Jose Mourinho to change his playing position according to the reports from the Mirror.

In the past weeks, Pogba has struggled to make an impact in matches. He has been substituted in two of Manchester United last three games. Pogba arriving for training [Photo: Courtesy]

In the 2-0 loss to Tottenham, Pogba was seen in the touchline having heated discussion with Mourinho. A frustrated Mourinho later took him off and replaced him with Juan Mata after 63 minutes of the match. Mourinho later explained that he was asking Pogba to concentrate on his game and substituting him was a tactical decision. Pogba was pictured having a heated discussion with Mourinho [Photo: Courtesy]

The Frenchman was dropped for the Huddersfield bane and has been reportedly been involved in a row with Mourinho.

Pogba has always been used in a deeper role alongside Nemanja Matic but recent defeats have seen him being deployed in a midfield two leaving him frustrated. Pogba struggled against Newcastle [Photo: Courtesy]

According to the Mirror, Pogba has asked Mourinho to use him in a midfield three of which he will be playing on the left side.

ALSO READ: Inter Milan striker eager to force a move to Manchester United in summer

Pogba feels he is being restricted from moving forward by his defensive responsibilities. This would mean that Mourinho will have to change his system.

Roy Keane though asked Pogba to focus on his form rather than worrying about his position. He says once you are a midfielder then you must be able to play in two or three positions.