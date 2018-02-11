Former Man City star Mario Balotelli caught up in racist storm

345

Mario Balotelli [Photo: Courtesy]

Former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli may have fallen a victim of the latest racial abuse after the Italian was booked in a French League 1 match ‘for complaining about’ racial chants from the fans.

Balotelli who now plays for French League 1 outfit Nice had to endure the 3-2 defeat to Dijon but his tribulations did not end at that. The former AC Milan man had his attention drawn by the opposition fans who he said were making ‘monkey noises’ directed towards him.

But to he met disappointment when he tapped the referee Nicolas Rainville to complain about the incident. To his chagrin he met a yellow card from the match official.

The club confirmed the incident on their twitter account as the match was on. As revealed by Daily Mail, the statement reads in part:

'In the meantime, Mario Balotelli has been given a yellow card, after... getting annoying with racist insults from the public.'

But a rejoinder from Dijon goal keeper Baptiste Reynet gave a contrary view of the incident.

ALSO READ: Balotelli eyeing Man City return

"I told Mario that I had not heard racist chanting but he replied to me that there were some. Two or three supporters apparently provoked him."

Sky Sports revealed that Dijon’s team manager Olivier Dall'Oglio further rubbished the claims but was sympathetic with Balotelli.

"There has never been a problem with racism here. If these taunts existed, they are completely out of order… I didn't hear anything."

However, no statement has been forthcoming from Nice’s coach Lucien Havre or club president Jean-Pierre Riviere. This is not the first time that the controversial for Inter Milan man has complained of racist abuses during a match. In 2017 January, Balotelli gave a similar complain about French side Bastia fans. Balotelli complained that the home fans were mimicking ‘monkey noises’to provoke him and abuse him.