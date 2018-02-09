Swansea skipper Rangel faces surgery for abductor problem

By Reuters Friday, February 9th 2018 at 13:00
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Swansea City skipper Angel Rangel could require surgery for an abductor muscle injury and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines, manager Carlos Carvalhal said.

The defender has played three Premier League games this season and has not featured since the 2-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur last month. He joins midfielders Renato Sanches and Leroy Fer apart from striker Wilfried Bony on the injury list.

“It is possible Angel will need surgery,” Carvalhal said, adding that midfielder Leon Britton is also struggling with the same muscle problem.

“Leon will have an injection and he will soon be training with us, but Angel will be longer,” Carvalhal added.

Sanches injured his hamstring in an FA Cup game last month while Fer (Achilles) and Bony (knee) have both been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The spate of injuries is a blow to 17th-placed Swansea as they battle to stay in the top flight. The Welsh club take on seventh-placed Burnley in the league on Saturday.

SWANSEA CITY ANGEL RANGEL SURGERY
Next Story
Tottenham vs Arsenal derby
RELATED STORIES
Mkhitaryan lined up for Arsenal debut as Wenger waits on Ozil
Klopp blames players for the end of unbeaten run
Wanyama back in Tottenham training
LATEST STORIES
Gor Mahia eye perfect start: K’Ogalo chase continental glory

Equatorial Guinea side Leones Vegetarianos face KPL champs in Machakos.

Kenyans register poor show: National team in tough battle for World Cup qualifiers

UAE show no mercy for team ranked way above them.

Boxing: Zarika scoops SJAK award

World Boxing Council (WBC) Super bantamweight women champion, Fatuma ‘Iron Fist’ Zarika is the SJAK Sports Personality of the Month for December 2017.

Kenyans dominate RAK Half Marathon: Chemutai misses World record by a second as Karoki wins men's race

Keittany settles for second position in women race as record holder Jepkosgei finishes fifth.

Athletics: Egerton cross country on today

Nakuru County has organised a road race to be held in a national game reserve in an effort to promote sports tourism.

Mourinho defends 'professional' Pogba

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho offered a robust defence of Paul Pogba on Friday after the midfielder was criticised in the British media for

More Stories
Gor Mahia eye perfect start: K’Ogalo chase continental glory

Equatorial Guinea side Leones Vegetarianos face KPL champs in Machakos.

Mourinho defends 'professional' Pogba

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho offered a robust defence of Paul Pogba on Friday after the midfielder was criticised in the British media for

Conte not considering Chelsea axe

Antonio Conte says he has not even considered the possibility of leaving Premier League champions Chelsea despite the increasing speculation over his

Big Vic’s fierce goal deserves five goats: Wanyama’s killer strike against Liverpool gets fans talking

2:30pm Arrival of fans, 3:30pm 5:30pm watching Tottenham Vs Arsenal as we have mbuzi choma 5:30pm - 12:00am Drinks Time

Arsenal squad vs Tottenham revealed

Arsenal squad vs Tottenham revealed

West Brom's Rodriguez charged over alleged racial abuse - FA

West Brom's Rodriguez charged over alleged racial abuse - FA

Swansea skipper Rangel faces surgery for abductor problem

Swansea skipper Rangel faces surgery for abductor problem

Tottenham vs Arsenal derby

Victory for Spurs would put them seven points clear of their rivals

Messi reveals his next move after leaving Barcelona

Barcelona star Lionel Messi reveals his next move after leaving Barcelona

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Big Vic’s fierce goal deserves five goats: Wanyama’s killer strike against Liverpool gets fans talking

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • Con men using fake Facebook accounts to swindle money using Ogada’s Identities

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • Conte not considering Chelsea axe

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Mourinho defends 'professional' Pogba

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Gor Mahia eye perfect start: K’Ogalo chase continental glory

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Why Glazer family missed Man United Munich air disaster commemoration second time

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

  • Messi reveals his next move after leaving Barcelona

    Thu 08th Feb 2018

  • Arsenal squad vs Tottenham revealed

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez sentenced for tax fraud

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

  • Shedu appeals for medical assistance

    Thu 08th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    World Boxing Bantamweight Women Champion Fatuma Zarika wins Star Times player of the month
    Sports PS Peter Kaberia is optimistic with Nyayo national stadium rehabilitation on time
    AFC Leopards set to kick off their CAF cup search against Madagascar's Fosa Junior in Kakamega
    Mwanabondia Fatuma Zarika atuzwa kama mwanamchezaji bora kwa mwezi wa disemba