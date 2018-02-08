Naming team no walk in the park for coach Kerr

By Rodgers Eshitemi Thursday, February 8th 2018 at 00:00
Coach Gor Mahia FC Dylan Kerr before kickoff of their KPL match against Western Stima at Kasarani Stadium on Nov 1, 2017. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr has said picking his final squad for Saturday’s CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg match is not an easy task.

K’Ogalo is scheduled to host Leones Vegeterianos of Equatorial Guinea in Machakos.

The 16-time Kenyan Premier League champions were in a class of their own, strolling to an emphatic 4-0 victory over Nakumatt in a league opener at the same venue last weekend.

The win came barely a week after they overcame arch-rivals AFC Leopards 1-0 in a Super Cup encounter at Afraha Stadium.

And with a pool of talented players with high fitness levels and a competitive edge at his disposal, the Briton has warned his star players that no one is assured of a slot on the team for the Saturday match.

“Nobody is guaranteed to start the game. We’ve got some tough but healthy competition in the team,” Kerr told The Standard Sports.

“However, players cannot play well all the time and I know some will be disappointed with the selection, but it is my duty to pick the best. 

“Like I said before, to wear this K’Ogalo shirt you must show me in training and off the pitch that you deserve it.”

Although Kerr has no knowledge of his opponents, whose final contingent is expected in the country today, he is confident of starting their continental campaign on a positive note.

“It is going to be a difficult match because I don’t know anything about that team (Leones Vegeterianos). I have looked on Youtube, I have searched on every web page but I haven’t found anything. They are Vegetarians, but let them know we are the ‘Lion’,” said Kerr.

“From my experience, pre-season friendlies don’t really give you the match fitness and adrenaline you require in a match situation. But it is always important to start well. I know the pressure is different and the expectations are higher, but we are ready to face them.

“We must come into the party on Saturday but if we don’t, we will let our fans down. I will pick the best team and that I think we will win the game.”

His sentiments were echoed by attacking midfielder Kevin Omondi, who starred in last weekend’s league opener, on his second return to Gor Mahia.

“Everybody is fit and fighting for a place on the team. With the competition, it is going to be a bit difficult for the technical bench to come up with the final squad,” said Omondi.

GOR MAHIA DYLAN KERR CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Next Story
Kenya ready to host the World Cup
RELATED STORIES
Upsets mark first day of KPL: Tusker rejects shine as underdogs pull off surprises in the season opener
Gor Mahia clear Nakumatt shelves following their 4-0 win
Gor host Nakumatt as league kicks off: Teams chase K’Ogalo’s crown in what is expected to be tough season
LATEST STORIES
PSG star earns DOUBLE his best-paid teammate

L'Equipe have revealed the salaries of Ligue 1 players, with the top 10 unsurprisingly dominated by the leaders

Man United completing a deal for Brazilian Monaco midfielder

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Monaco star Fabinho

Ronaldo explains why Real Madrid need to sign Neymar

Ronaldo explains why Real Madrid need to sign superb Neymar from PSG

Tottenham to play at ‘worst pitch in England’ against Rochdale in FA Cup, Pochetino reacts

Tottenham set up a fifth round trip to Rochdale and boss Mauricio Pochettino claimed their first tie against Newport would be ideal preparation.

Former Liverpool striker Diouf ready to become Senegal president

Former Liverpool striker Diouf ready to become Senegal president

Why it’s all gone wrong for Chelsea

Why it’s all gone wrong for Chelsea

More Stories
Tottenham to play at ‘worst pitch in England’ against Rochdale in FA Cup, Pochetino reacts

Tottenham set up a fifth round trip to Rochdale and boss Mauricio Pochettino claimed their first tie against Newport would be ideal preparation.

Former Liverpool striker Diouf ready to become Senegal president

Former Liverpool striker Diouf ready to become Senegal president

Why it’s all gone wrong for Chelsea

Why it’s all gone wrong for Chelsea

Ronaldo down but not out

Cristiano has only scored eight goals in 17 La Liga games this season.

Naming team no walk in the park for coach Kerr

Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr has said picking his final squad for Saturday’s CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg match is not an easy

Kenya ready to host the World Cup

Kenya ready to host the World Cup

Shedu appeals for medical assistance

Former Harambee Stars assistant coach Rishadi Shedu is seeking financial aid to undergo an operation in India.

Manchester United star at centre of match fixing scandal

Manchester United star at centre of match fixing scandal

West Ham sign former Man United full back Evra on short-term contract

West Ham sign former Man United full back Evra on short-term contract

Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez sentenced for tax fraud

Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez has been sentenced for tax fraud over image rights

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Ways to increase your betting odds

    Mon 05th Feb 2018

  • Ex-Arsenal star Emmanuel Eboue has spoken AGAIN about his heartbreaking struggles

    Mon 05th Feb 2018

  • Continental football: Kenya’s representatives start at preliminary level against unknown clubs

    Tue 06th Feb 2018

  • Upsets mark first day of KPL: Tusker rejects shine as underdogs pull off surprises in the season opener

    Tue 06th Feb 2018

  • Football: League ties head to Bomu Stadium

    Tue 06th Feb 2018

  • The winner of Sh230million SportPesa mega jackpot identified

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

  • The first photo of Sh230million SportPesa mega jackpot winner REVEALED!

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

  • Football: Mully Family donates to FKF leagues

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

  • Matano not a worried man: Despite signing 16 players, fans still unhappy with team's show

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

  • Watford star Richarlison reveals why he cried during their 4-1 win over Chelsea

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Former Harambee Stars player Rishadi Shedu urges well wishers for assistance
    World Cup trophy to arrive in Kenya on February 26th 2018
    Harambee Stars Head Coach Paul Put wants more time to improve the squad
    Aliyekuwa mchezaji wa timu ya taifa Harambee Stars Rishadi Shedu auguza jeraha la mguu