Naming team no walk in the park for coach Kerr

207

Coach Gor Mahia FC Dylan Kerr before kickoff of their KPL match against Western Stima at Kasarani Stadium on Nov 1, 2017. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr has said picking his final squad for Saturday’s CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg match is not an easy task.

K’Ogalo is scheduled to host Leones Vegeterianos of Equatorial Guinea in Machakos.

The 16-time Kenyan Premier League champions were in a class of their own, strolling to an emphatic 4-0 victory over Nakumatt in a league opener at the same venue last weekend.

The win came barely a week after they overcame arch-rivals AFC Leopards 1-0 in a Super Cup encounter at Afraha Stadium.

And with a pool of talented players with high fitness levels and a competitive edge at his disposal, the Briton has warned his star players that no one is assured of a slot on the team for the Saturday match.

“Nobody is guaranteed to start the game. We’ve got some tough but healthy competition in the team,” Kerr told The Standard Sports.

“However, players cannot play well all the time and I know some will be disappointed with the selection, but it is my duty to pick the best.

“Like I said before, to wear this K’Ogalo shirt you must show me in training and off the pitch that you deserve it.”

Although Kerr has no knowledge of his opponents, whose final contingent is expected in the country today, he is confident of starting their continental campaign on a positive note.

“It is going to be a difficult match because I don’t know anything about that team (Leones Vegeterianos). I have looked on Youtube, I have searched on every web page but I haven’t found anything. They are Vegetarians, but let them know we are the ‘Lion’,” said Kerr.

“From my experience, pre-season friendlies don’t really give you the match fitness and adrenaline you require in a match situation. But it is always important to start well. I know the pressure is different and the expectations are higher, but we are ready to face them.

“We must come into the party on Saturday but if we don’t, we will let our fans down. I will pick the best team and that I think we will win the game.”

His sentiments were echoed by attacking midfielder Kevin Omondi, who starred in last weekend’s league opener, on his second return to Gor Mahia.

“Everybody is fit and fighting for a place on the team. With the competition, it is going to be a bit difficult for the technical bench to come up with the final squad,” said Omondi.