West Ham sign former Man United full back Evra on short-term contract

By Reuters Wednesday, February 7th 2018 at 21:59
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

West Ham United have signed former Manchester United left back Patrice Evra on a short-term contract, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Frenchman has been without a club since he left Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille by mutual consent in November after kicking one of the club’s fans before a Europa League match.

Evra was subsequently banned from European competitions by UEFA for the rest of the season but he will be able to play domestically for West Ham.

“It’s amazing to be back (in England) and I am thankful to West Ham for giving me the opportunity to do my job,” Evra told the club’s website (www.whufc.com).

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

“When I wake up and know I am going to work hard, to have fun with my team mates and give my best on the pitch, I want to say a massive thanks to West Ham, to the Chairman, to the manager and to all my team mates.”

Evra made 379 appearances for United between 2006 and 2014 and won nine major trophies, including five Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2008.

He previously played for West Ham boss David Moyes when he was in charge at Old Trafford during the 2013-14 season.

“I had a nice meeting with the manager, who I know from Manchester United, of course... so it was really easy,” Evra added.

“It was the fastest thing I have done in my life, because both parties wanted to work together, so it was very easy to make an agreement.”

Evra left United to join Juventus in 2014, and won two Serie A titles before securing a moving to Marseille.

He made nine appearances for the French club this season, most recently in October, before the incident prior to a European fixture at Portugal’s Vitoria Guimaraes ended his stint abruptly.

West Ham are 12th in the league but only three points off the relegation places. It’s possible that Evra, capped 81 times by France, could make his debut for the club in their Premier League fixture at home to Watford on Saturday.

WEST HAM UNITED MANCHESTER UNITED PATRICE EVRA
Next Story
Manchester United star at centre of match fixing scandal
RELATED STORIES
Manchester United star at centre of match fixing scandal
Why Glazer family missed Man United Munich air disaster commemoration second time
Man United stars involved in reciting poem to remember Munich air crash victims 60 years on
LATEST STORIES
PSG star earns DOUBLE his best-paid teammate

L'Equipe have revealed the salaries of Ligue 1 players, with the top 10 unsurprisingly dominated by the leaders

Man United completing a deal for Brazilian Monaco midfielder

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Monaco star Fabinho

Ronaldo explains why Real Madrid need to sign Neymar

Ronaldo explains why Real Madrid need to sign superb Neymar from PSG

Tottenham to play at ‘worst pitch in England’ against Rochdale in FA Cup, Pochetino reacts

Tottenham set up a fifth round trip to Rochdale and boss Mauricio Pochettino claimed their first tie against Newport would be ideal preparation.

Former Liverpool striker Diouf ready to become Senegal president

Former Liverpool striker Diouf ready to become Senegal president

Why it’s all gone wrong for Chelsea

Why it’s all gone wrong for Chelsea

More Stories
Tottenham to play at ‘worst pitch in England’ against Rochdale in FA Cup, Pochetino reacts

Tottenham set up a fifth round trip to Rochdale and boss Mauricio Pochettino claimed their first tie against Newport would be ideal preparation.

Former Liverpool striker Diouf ready to become Senegal president

Former Liverpool striker Diouf ready to become Senegal president

Why it’s all gone wrong for Chelsea

Why it’s all gone wrong for Chelsea

Ronaldo down but not out

Cristiano has only scored eight goals in 17 La Liga games this season.

Naming team no walk in the park for coach Kerr

Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr has said picking his final squad for Saturday’s CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg match is not an easy

Kenya ready to host the World Cup

Kenya ready to host the World Cup

Shedu appeals for medical assistance

Former Harambee Stars assistant coach Rishadi Shedu is seeking financial aid to undergo an operation in India.

Manchester United star at centre of match fixing scandal

Manchester United star at centre of match fixing scandal

West Ham sign former Man United full back Evra on short-term contract

West Ham sign former Man United full back Evra on short-term contract

Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez sentenced for tax fraud

Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez has been sentenced for tax fraud over image rights

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Ways to increase your betting odds

    Mon 05th Feb 2018

  • Ex-Arsenal star Emmanuel Eboue has spoken AGAIN about his heartbreaking struggles

    Mon 05th Feb 2018

  • Continental football: Kenya’s representatives start at preliminary level against unknown clubs

    Tue 06th Feb 2018

  • Upsets mark first day of KPL: Tusker rejects shine as underdogs pull off surprises in the season opener

    Tue 06th Feb 2018

  • Football: League ties head to Bomu Stadium

    Tue 06th Feb 2018

  • The winner of Sh230million SportPesa mega jackpot identified

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

  • The first photo of Sh230million SportPesa mega jackpot winner REVEALED!

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

  • Football: Mully Family donates to FKF leagues

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

  • Matano not a worried man: Despite signing 16 players, fans still unhappy with team's show

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

  • Watford star Richarlison reveals why he cried during their 4-1 win over Chelsea

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Former Harambee Stars player Rishadi Shedu urges well wishers for assistance
    World Cup trophy to arrive in Kenya on February 26th 2018
    Harambee Stars Head Coach Paul Put wants more time to improve the squad
    Aliyekuwa mchezaji wa timu ya taifa Harambee Stars Rishadi Shedu auguza jeraha la mguu