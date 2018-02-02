Nassar sentencing hearing halted as father lunges at disgraced doctor

By Reuters Friday, February 2nd 2018 at 19:00
Father attacks Larry Nassar for molesting three daughters

The father of three sexual abuse victims lunged at Larry Nassar in court Friday, bringing the former USA Gymnastics doctor's final sentencing hearing to an abrupt halt while order was restored.

Randall Margraves suddenly hurled himself towards Nassar after two of his three daughters had testified in a court in Charlotte, Michigan to their abuse at Nassar's hands.

Three sheriff's deputies tackled Margraves, and Nassar was taken out of the courtroom.

"I want that son of a bitch!" Margraves yelled as he was being handcuffed.

"What if this happened to you guys?" he said while being escorted out of the courtroom.

The hearing later resumed with an appeal for calm by Judge Janice Cunningham.

The disruption came on the second day of Nassar's final sentencing hearing as dozens of women waited for their turn to confront Nassar and tell the court of the abuse they suffered in the guise of medical treatment.

At least 265 young female athletes -- including several Olympic medalists -- have identified themselves as having been abused by Nassar.

He was sentenced on January 24 to between 40 and 175 years in prison, and was back in court this week for sentencing on yet more sexual abuse charges.

Madison and Lauren Margraves had just spoken Friday, when their father asked the judge to "grant me five minutes in a locker room with that demon."

The comment at first elicited chuckles from the courtroom, and the judge replied, "I can't do that."

At that point Margraves lunged toward Nassar, bringing the proceedings to a halt.

"You cannot behave like this," lead prosecutor Angela Povilaitis admonished Margraves.

"You have not lived through it, lady!," he yelled back.

The hearing resumed approximately 20 minutes later. In appealing for calm, the judge acknowledged the intense emotions the case has aroused.

"I recognize that Mr Margraves had three daughters that he has had to watch go through the pain and the hurt," Cunningham said. "I can't imagine what it is like for a parent."

Approximately 30 women were heard from in written and in-person accounts Wednesday, during the first day of Nassar's final sentencing. Another 35 were expected to speak Friday.

Under a plea agreement, Nassar could get a minimum 25 to 40 years in prison. He also has been sentenced to 60 years for child pornography possession.

USA GYMNASTICS RANDALL MARGRAVES MICHIGAN
Next Story
Wenger to take late call on Aubameyang for Everton clash
LATEST STORIES
Gor host Nakumatt as league kicks off: Teams chase K’Ogalo’s crown in what is expected to be tough season

New boys Wazito welcome Sony Sugar as Leopards face Rangers at Afraha.

Gor still team to beat as new season starts: League preview Waruru expected to carry Sofapaka to KPL glory

Newboys Wazito and Nakumatt will find it tough in battle for survival

New boys: Wazito and Vihiga set for tough KPL debut

Vihiga United and Wazito will be playing in the Kenyan Premier League for the first time.

Kenya face daunting task: Coach upbeat squad will improve pecking order

Shujaa take on USA, Samoa and Canada in the fourth HSBC Sevens World Series.

Mohammed, Ramadhan join Coast Stima

National Super League debutants Coast Stima has captured the signatures of Mahmoud Mohammed and Mwinyi Ramadhan from Taveta Sisal ahead of the 2018 le

2018 IAAF World Indoor Tour: Chebet, Birgen among top guns tonight

Winny Chebet and Bethwel Birgen headline Kenya’s squad at the Indoor Meeting Karlsruhe, the opening stop of the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Tour tonight.

More Stories
Gor host Nakumatt as league kicks off: Teams chase K’Ogalo’s crown in what is expected to be tough season

New boys Wazito welcome Sony Sugar as Leopards face Rangers at Afraha.

Gor still team to beat as new season starts: League preview Waruru expected to carry Sofapaka to KPL glory

Newboys Wazito and Nakumatt will find it tough in battle for survival

New boys: Wazito and Vihiga set for tough KPL debut

Vihiga United and Wazito will be playing in the Kenyan Premier League for the first time.

Mohammed, Ramadhan join Coast Stima

National Super League debutants Coast Stima has captured the signatures of Mahmoud Mohammed and Mwinyi Ramadhan from Taveta Sisal ahead of the 2018 le

Forget Mourinho's mind games, Guardiola warns City

Pep Guardiola rubbished Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho's concession of the Premier League title to his Manchester City side as too soon and w

Tusker bags young talent with two names

One of the players signed by former Kenyan Premier League champions Tusker in the just closed transfer window used a different name during the registr

Mourinho hopes Bailly, Ibrahimovic can return for Champions League

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes centre back Eric Bailly and striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic could return from injury to play in the Champi

Nassar sentencing hearing halted as father lunges at disgraced doctor

Father attacks Larry Nassar for molesting three daughters

Wenger to take late call on Aubameyang for Everton clash

Arsenal will assess new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s fitness before deciding if the striker can make his debut for the club in Saturday’s Premi

Jose Mourinho reveals when he plans to retire

Jose Mourinho reveals when he plans to retire

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Jose Mourinho reveals the position Manchester United will look to strengthen in the summer transfer window

    Wed 31st Jan 2018

  • Wenger to take late call on Aubameyang for Everton clash

    Fri 02nd Feb 2018

  • Nassar sentencing hearing halted as father lunges at disgraced doctor

    Fri 02nd Feb 2018

  • Mourinho hopes Bailly, Ibrahimovic can return for Champions League

    Fri 02nd Feb 2018

  • Tusker bags young talent with two names

    Sat 03rd Feb 2018

  • Forget Mourinho's mind games, Guardiola warns City

    Sat 03rd Feb 2018

  • Mohammed, Ramadhan join Coast Stima

    Sat 03rd Feb 2018

  • New boys: Wazito and Vihiga set for tough KPL debut

    Sat 03rd Feb 2018

  • Gor still team to beat as new season starts: League preview Waruru expected to carry Sofapaka to KPL glory

    Sat 03rd Feb 2018

  • Gor host Nakumatt as league kicks off: Teams chase K’Ogalo’s crown in what is expected to be tough season

    Sat 03rd Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Kericho based Zoo FC eye the KPL 2018 as they take on Ulinzi FC in opening match
    Klabu ya kandanda ya Kericho Zoo FC wajianda kuchuana na klabu bingwa Ulinzi: Zilizala Viwanjani
    6th Bhubesi Pride Rugby circuit kicks off in Mathare-Nairobi
    AFC Leopards football legend Joe Kadenge urges football fraternity to help former players