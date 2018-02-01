‘Flawless’ Bournemouth crash Chelsea piling pressure on Antonio Conte

By AFP Thursday, February 1st 2018 at 08:03
Chelsea coach Antonio Conte at the touchline [Photo: Courtesy]

Antonio Conte had no doubt the pressure on his position would intensify after his Chelsea side's stunning 3-0 defeat by Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The Blues head coach insists his Chelsea team, the reigning Premier League champions, are over-achieving this season -- but claims he is "relaxed" if members of the club's hierarchy view things differently.

Defeat left Chelsea in fourth place in the Premier League, just two points above Tottenham Hotspur and Conte accepted there were concerns over whether the Blues would qualify for next season's Champions League.

"The pressure, it's normal. It's normal for a coach, for a manager," Conte said. "It's normal if you are Chelsea's coach.

"After the first game this season, you (the media) tried to put pressure on my job. But I'm trying to do my best."

The Italian added: "If someone doesn't think this club deserves this table (position) or deserve this situation. I repeat: we are doing everything, we are doing 120 percent. I'm exploiting this squad at the maximum level.

"But, if someone doesn't agree about this, I'm here. I have to accept every situation. I'm very relaxed about this. I know that I'm doing a great job, a great work, me and the staff and the players."

There have been reports that Conte has angered Chelsea's Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich with thinly veiled criticism of the London club's transfer policy.

- 'Reality' -

Asked whether the transfer business conducted by Chelsea's top four rivals had made the task of claiming a top four finish harder, Conte replied: "We have to understand that, if we want to speak about football and if we think to understand football we know very well this (a top four place) will be very difficult for us.

"If we want only to dream and not see the reality -- in this case, I can tell you now we can fight to win the title this season!", added Conte, whose side area huge 18 points behind leaders Manchester City.

"It will be very important to look at the reality and to know that, if we are able to reach a place in the Champions League, it will be a great success for us. Otherwise we have a normal season.

"My task is to try to be more realistic and try to transfer this to the players, because the players... if they know and understand the danger... But the players are fantastic in their commitment. They understand very well what our situation is in this season."

New signing Olivier Giroud watched the game from behind the dug-out but Conte said: "I don't think now is the right moment to speak about Giroud after a bad defeat."

"Now the most important thing is to understand we have to fight. This season will be very tough. We must be ready to struggle this season for everything."

- 'Best feeling' -

Goals from Callum Wilson, Junior Stanislas and Nathan Ake in 16 second-half minutes secured Bournemouth's impressive victory.

The win moved Bournemouth up to tenth place, although they remain just five points clear of the bottom three.

Eddie Howe said the victory at Stamford Bridge was the best moment in his nine years, spread over two spells, as Bournemouth manager.

Howe, who has steered the club through the leagues from third division League One, said: "This is the best (feeling) because of the performance.

"When we won here in our first season in the Premier League it was an historic performance, but it was backs against the wall. There was no luck connected today. It was a very strong performance. We're improving, we're getting stronger, we were very brave in our approach."

"Full credit to the players: Chelsea are an outstanding team, but we defended very well, attacked with purpose, and the shape and balance were very good.

"We were unbeaten in five coming here and wanted to keep that going, picking up points," Howe added.

"To win by the margin we have is something we didn't expect, but are very proud of."

 

ANTONIO CONTE STAMFORD BRIDGE BOURNEMOUTH 3-0 DEFEAT
Next Story
Kenyans stage fair show in India
RELATED STORIES
Antonio Conte reveals he's 'worried' about Ross Barkley just three weeks after signing Chelsea midfielder
Conte plans to extend unbeaten run against Arsenal on League Cup tie
Sanchez 'half in, half out' of Arsenal, says Wenger
LATEST STORIES
West Ham in racism storm involving transfer of African players

West Ham United's head of recruitment has been embroiled in a racism row after claims he said African players "cause mayhem".

Mesut Ozil turned down offers from European giants to pen new Arsenal deal

Mesut Ozil reportedly turned down offers from Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United before agreeing a new deal at Arsenal.

Giroud falls victim of negative and harsh fate in Chelsea defeat

In a span of 24 hours, Giroud was sitting at the stands in Stamford Bridge watching his new team taking on mid-table team Bournemouth.

Mourinho slams his flops as quick-fire Spurs rock United

Jose Mourinho accused his Manchester United stars of failing to follow instructions after Christian Eriksen scored just 11 seconds into Tottenham win.

Conte under pressure as Bournemouth shock Chelsea

Antonio Conte had no doubt the pressure on his position would intensify after his Chelsea side's stunning 3-0 defeat by Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge

Kenyans stage fair show in India

National light flyweight champion Shaffi Bakari stormed into the quarterfinals of the India Boxing Championship in New Delhi on Tuesday.

More Stories
Mourinho slams his flops as quick-fire Spurs rock United

Jose Mourinho accused his Manchester United stars of failing to follow instructions after Christian Eriksen scored just 11 seconds into Tottenham win.

Conte under pressure as Bournemouth shock Chelsea

Antonio Conte had no doubt the pressure on his position would intensify after his Chelsea side's stunning 3-0 defeat by Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge

New format for Women Premier League games

The Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League 2018-19 season will be played in a unified format

Coast promotion playoff kicks off tomorrow

Coast promotion playoff kicks off tomorrow

Klopp relieved as Liverpool bounce back

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool have got their season 'back on track' after a 3-0 victory over Huddersfield Town.

Aubameyang keen to emulate legend Henry

German winger Ozil also signs new deal to remain at Emirates until 2021

Legend Kadenge heads to Old Trafford to watch United

Legend Kadenge heads to Old Trafford to watch United

Gattusso: Man of steel

AC Milan coach Gennaro proving to be a hit - literally and figuratively

Manchester United team vs Tottenham revealed

Manchester United team vs Tottenham revealed ahead of Premier League clash

Former Italy coach Vicini dies at 84

Former Italy coach Vicini dies at 84

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Reports: Aubameyang close to Arsenal move

    Mon 29th Jan 2018

  • Ibrahimovic free to go if he wants, says Mourinho

    Mon 29th Jan 2018

  • Results are out! FA Cup fifth-round draw

    Mon 29th Jan 2018

  • Chelsea 'agree fee' for Giroud

    Tue 30th Jan 2018

  • Mourinho wants Fellaini to stay at Manchester United

    Tue 30th Jan 2018

  • Celtic to sign Chelsea midfielder Musonda

    Tue 30th Jan 2018

  • Batshuayi set for Dortmund loan switch

    Tue 30th Jan 2018

  • KPL: Bandari are confident of positive performance

    Tue 30th Jan 2018

  • KPL: ‘Slum Boys’ have been less than inspiring despite winning 2008 league title

    Tue 30th Jan 2018

  • Sturridge joins West Brom on loan

    Tue 30th Jan 2018

    • Sport Videos
    6th Bhubesi Pride Rugby circuit kicks off in Mathare-Nairobi
    AFC Leopards football legend Joe Kadenge urges football fraternity to help former players
    Makala ya sita ya raga ya Bhubesi yazinduliwa nchini kukuza talanta
    Kigogo wa zamani wa AFC Leopards Joe Kadenge awashawishi washika dau wa kandanda nchini