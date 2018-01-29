De Gea responds to transfer speculation linking him with Real Madrid

By Mirror Monday, January 29th 2018 at 00:00

David De Gea insists he is happy at Manchester United amid more speculation linking him with Real Madrid.

The Spaniard continues to be tipped to move to Real after a deal broke down a couple of years ago.

Reports in Spain suggested Real would make a bid this summer but De Gea says he is happy at United.

“Yeah, time flies by doesn’t it?” he told Premier League productions when asked how quick his seven years at United have gone, reports the Manchester Evening News via the Mirror.

"When you think I’m in my seventh season now, I’m really, really happy with all my time here. A lot has happened, you know, mostly all really good. One or two things not quite so good, but I’m very happy.

"I came here as a kid and I’m a man now both on and off the field. From a football point of view and in my own life as well. Looking back, it’s been seven fantastic years."

