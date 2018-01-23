Wenger finally admits why Sanchez left Arsenal to join Manchester United

349

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Alexis Sanchez is now a Manchester United player after he completed his move from the Emirates to the Theatre of Dreams on Monday in a swap deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan moving to Arsenal.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger believes that Sanchez only agreed on the deal with Manchester United because of the money since it could be his last bumper contract.

Sanchez is now the best paid player in the premier league earning £350,000-a-week at United.

"He is 29 years old, it is maybe his last contract. Financially it's important," Wenger said on UK media outlet, Mirror

The Gunners’ boss did not criticize Sanchez commitments saying that he is a great guy and was committed until the last minute.

He says that Arsenal is not a selling club despite losing Sanchez to United and believes he has an adequate replacement in Mkhitaryan.

Sanchez is expected to make his debut on Friday when United will face Yeovil Town in the FA cup.

Sanchez is not cup tied as he did not feature for Arsenal in their 4-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest in their third round of the FA cup and therefore eligible to play in the fourth-round tie at Huish Park.

Sanchez could feature for United on Friday alongside Pogba and Lukaku who are also in contention to play.

Manchester United fans across the world would wish to see their new signing chasing the ball in United iconic number seven that was previously worn by United legends namely, Erick Cantona, David Beckham and Christiano Ronaldo who is also reported to be considering a move back to United.

It's now in the hands of United boss Jose Mourinho to decide whether he will give Sanchez his debut on Friday or whether he will have to wait.