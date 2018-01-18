Wenger confirms ‘close’ Sanchez-Man United deal as Adidas begin printing number 7 shirt

Manchester United fan poses with a number 7 jersey printed by Adidas in welcoming Alexis Sanchez to the club [Photo: Courtesy]

Alexis Sanchez's transfer from Arsenal to Manchester United is all but confirmed.

But it's important to remember that the deal has not YET crossed the line - despite the champagne being on ice.

Still, this hasn't deterred one Manchester United fan who got the Chilean's name printed on the back of a Red Devils shirt at the Adidas shop on Oxford Street on Thursday.

Sanchez is expected to be given the vacant number seven shirt at Mancheter United, which has previously been worn by such legends as George Best, David Beckham, Eric Cantona and Cristiano Ronaldo.

But again, this hasn't been confirmed, so the supporter - in all his confidence - is taking a little bit of a risk, which just might backfire.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger all but confirmed Sanchez's move to Manchester United in Thursday's press conference, ahead of their match with Crystal Palace.

Wenger rarely talks about deals so specifically unless they are going to happen so the fact he was willing to be so open gives a clear signal the transfer is imminent.

United have offered Henrikh Mkhitaryan in a straight swap for Sanchez after the Chilean told Arsenal he will not sign a new deal and wants to move to Old Trafford on a contract worth in excess of £400,000-a-week.

Wenger said: "I've worked on transfers for 30 years, so it is likely to happen. But at any moment, at any minute, things can break down. That's how the transfer market is."

"As long as it's not over the line, you have to accept that it can as well not happen. These kind of things are never guaranteed."

When asked whether Mkhitaryan would come the other way in any deal, Wenger added: "My understanding, yes. Yes, of course. If it's a possibility, it's because I like the player.

"We played many times against him when he was at Dortmund. He certainly appreciated the quality of our game and the way we play football. That's why certainly he loves the club as well.

"No, the wages would not be a problem. Look, this would be an exchange of players, and I think one would replace the other. Are we still on the transfer market after that? Yes."

 

