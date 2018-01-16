Gor to pay Machakos County to seal reconciliation

345

Gor Mahia Chairman Ambrose Rachier during KPL Awards in Nairobi on Jan 12, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Machakos County Governor Alfred Mutua on Monday lifted the ban he had imposed on Sportpesa Premier League Champions Gor Mahia after the club fans engaged in violence ending up in the destruction of property worth millions of shillings in Machakos.

The ban which dates back to October 2014 was imposed after the fans clashed with police shortly after losing to Sofapaka on a 3-2 outcome. Nonetheless, the club will have to part with Kshs 1M as a payment for the county, not being the recompense for damages but on a “show of goodwill.’’

Mutua met a group of leaders of Gor Mahia club at his office, after which he resolved to lift the ban but emphasized on the need for discipline. Club Chairman Ambrose Rachier and Chief Executive Lordvic Aduda visited the governor and they showed the commitment to ensuring that changes crop in this time round.

Rachier on his side lamented the turn of events after the October 2014 game, saying that hooliganism is suffocating the image of the game, and that they are committed to ensuring that their fans do not become part of it.

He further added that the money was not a compensation since the damage caused was enormous, but it was just a gesture of how they are bent on turning things around.

ALSO READ: Kagere tops list in battle for top prize

Gor Mahia is expected to host Leones Vegetarianos, an outfit of Equatorial Guinea at the CAF Champions League tie come February 10, 2018 at the Machakos Stadium.