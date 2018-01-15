Hazard and Lewandowski offered to Real Madrid as European giants seek solutions

345

[Photo: Courtesy]

European giants Real Madrid have received a major boost in their pursuit of Chelsea star man Eden Hazard after his agent admitted that the Belgian may seek a move to Spanish capital as early as January 2018.

According to Spanish media Don Balon, Hazard’s father who is also his agent has revealed the player’s intention to swap Blues for the Los Blancos, arguing that such a move will present a fresh challenge for him in his career.

He further indicates that the Belgian playmaker has so far snubbed a new contract from the London club as a way of waiting on Zinedine Zidane to come with the offer. Hazard himself has been reported to be admiring former French international whom he considers his idol, and has maintained that he has a dream to work with the Real Madrid coach.

This may be good news for the Los Blancos whose season is in tatters especially after they fell to Villareal by a solitary goal in the La Liga match. Both Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema have been disappointing.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski is reportedly plotting a move to Real Madrid as well. The former Borussia Dortmund hitman is said to have disagreed with the hierarchy of the Allianz Arena club when he questioned their transfer policy. Despite the possibility that he would command higher price tag that the Spanish giants may be reluctant to meet, the 29 year old is said to have made up his mind to exit the club.

The La Liga champions are trailing their league rivals Barcelona with 19 points as they sit fourth on the log. Zidane will be desperate to invent a solution that will see them salvage a spot for Champions League next season.