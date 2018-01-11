Arsene Wenger reveals plan to replace Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin after confirming Valencia move

By Mirror Thursday, January 11th 2018 at 12:50
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Arsene Wenger has confirmed midfielder Francis Coquelin is set for a £10million move to Valencia.

The French midfielder, 26, last played for the Arsenal on December 28 in the 3-2 win at Crystal Palace.

Valencia’s social media page posted a picture of a suitcase with Coquelin’s initials on it hours before Arsenal’s stalemate with Chelsea.

Asked after the match whether Coquelin was about to leave Arsenal, Wenger replied: "Yes."

He added at the post-match press conference: "He goes to Valencia, he didn’t get enough games. I let him go."

Wenger suggested rising star Ainsley Maitland-Niles will eventually help to fill the void left by Coquelin’s departure.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

He added: “The best way to replace Coquelin is to get Aaron Ramsey Mesut Ozil back,that will help. After that we see.

“We have seen again that Maitland-Niles had an outstanding performance. He is a defensive midfielder, basically.

"What he is doing at the moment will help him develop as a player because he plays in a different position but at some stage I will play him in at defensive midfield.

“At the moment we have Monreal and Kolasinac injured and they will come back. So that is as well as opening for him in midfield.”

ARSENE WENGER FRANCIS COQUELIN VALENCIA
Next Story
Many players opt to go back to former clubs
RELATED STORIES
Wenger eyes new recruits as troubled Arsenal face Chelsea test
Arsene Wenger invited to George Weah's inauguration
Bellerin earns Arsenal 2-2 draw in Chelsea derby classic
LATEST STORIES
Arsene Wenger reveals plan to replace Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin after confirming Valencia move

Arsene Wenger reveals plan to replace Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin after confirming Valencia move

Many players opt to go back to former clubs

Many players opt to go back to former clubs

Prisons warders set for bruising battle

Prisons warders set for bruising battle

Man City continue to set records after another win

Man City continue to set records after another win

Wilshere suffered ankle injury in Chelsea draw - Wenger

Wilshere suffered ankle injury in Chelsea draw - Wenger

Chelsea frustrated by Arsenal stalemate

Chelsea frustrated by Arsenal stalemate

More Stories
Arsene Wenger reveals plan to replace Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin after confirming Valencia move

Arsene Wenger reveals plan to replace Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin after confirming Valencia move

Many players opt to go back to former clubs

Many players opt to go back to former clubs

Man City continue to set records after another win

Man City continue to set records after another win

Wilshere suffered ankle injury in Chelsea draw - Wenger

Wilshere suffered ankle injury in Chelsea draw - Wenger

Chelsea frustrated by Arsenal stalemate

Chelsea frustrated by Arsenal stalemate

Everton owner says Lukaku exit was influenced by 'voodoo message'

How Voodoo played part in Lukaku’s Everton exit

KPL transfers: Former KCB midfielder reunites with coach Kimanzi

Slum Boys keen on rebuilding experienced squad ahead of new season.

Wenger eyes new recruits as troubled Arsenal face Chelsea test

Arsene Wenger has warned his Arsenal flops that new recruits are on the way as the furious Gunners boss prepares for Wed

PSG star 'agrees' to join Man United

...has agreed to join Manchester United,

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • CONFIRMED! Chelsea defender leaves Stamford Bridge

    Mon 08th Jan 2018

  • From athletics to football: Bolt secures trial with German top-flight club Borussia Dortmund

    Tue 09th Jan 2018

  • Women Football: Coach: Queens plan to sign youngsters this year

    Tue 09th Jan 2018

  • Former Wigan Athletic Juan Carlos Garcia dies at the age of 29

    Tue 09th Jan 2018

  • Green-grocer from Kayole wins Sh23million SportPesa Mega Jackpot bonus

    Tue 09th Jan 2018

  • Romelu Lukaku blasts H&M ad featuring black child wearing hoodie with 'monkey' inscription

    Tue 09th Jan 2018

  • Chelsea's Christensen signs new long-term deal

    Wed 10th Jan 2018

  • PSG star 'agrees' to join Man United

    Wed 10th Jan 2018

  • Wenger eyes new recruits as troubled Arsenal face Chelsea test

    Wed 10th Jan 2018

  • KPL transfers: Former KCB midfielder reunites with coach Kimanzi

    Wed 10th Jan 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Azma ya Tabitha ambaye ni mwamuzi wa soka
    Zaidi ya wanafunzi 500 Makini wapokea vifaa vya mchezo wa chess
    Mbio za ukumbusho za Samuel Wanjiru kufanyika Nyahururu
    Kenyans answer random questions about betting