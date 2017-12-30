Lukaku taken off on stretcher following head injury

By Reuters Saturday, December 30th 2017 at 21:20
Lukaku was given an oxygen mask as he left the pitch

Manchester United's leading scorer Romelu Lukaku was carried off on a stretcher in the first half of his side's Premier League game at home to Southampton on Saturday with an apparent head injury.

The Belgium international, a 75-million-pound ($101.34 million) signing from Everton in July, collapsed after banging his head against Southampton's Wesley Hoedt in an aerial challenge early in the game and immediately received medical attention.

He appeared unable to move as he lay on the pitch and after a few minutes was taken off on a stretcher in the 14th minute wearing an oxygen mask, replaced by England striker Marcus Rashford.

Lukaku, 24, has scored 15 goals in all competitions for United this season. Before the injury, he came close to giving his side the lead, heading a cross from Juan Mata a few inches over the crossbar.

The game was goalless after 30 minutes.

MANCHESTER UNITED ROMELU LUKAKU SOUTHAMPTON
Next Story
Salah double ensures Liverpool overcome Leicester
RELATED STORIES
Man Utd fans hit out at Paul Pogba after intercepting Matic's goal
Mourinho: Ibrahimovic ruled out for a month
United slip to third after goalless draw with Southampton
LATEST STORIES
YEAR IN REVIEW: National squads, clubs and leagues to seek funding ahead of the 2018 season

Purses get slimmer as local teams usher in New Year without sponsor

Arsene Wenger concerned about tension between Sanchez and his teammates

Gunners boss is aware of the underlying issue and trying to handle it before it gets out of hand.

Sportpesa ends contract with FKF

Nick Mwendwa says they will take up the matter with Government

Man Utd fans hit out at Paul Pogba after intercepting Matic's goal

Man Utd fans hit out at Paul Pogba after intercepting Matic's goal

Mourinho: Ibrahimovic ruled out for a month

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be out of action for a month, but he hopes

United slip to third after goalless draw with Southampton

Manchester United drew 0-0 at home to Southampton

More Stories
YEAR IN REVIEW: National squads, clubs and leagues to seek funding ahead of the 2018 season

Purses get slimmer as local teams usher in New Year without sponsor

Arsene Wenger concerned about tension between Sanchez and his teammates

Gunners boss is aware of the underlying issue and trying to handle it before it gets out of hand.

Sportpesa ends contract with FKF

Nick Mwendwa says they will take up the matter with Government

Man Utd fans hit out at Paul Pogba after intercepting Matic's goal

Man Utd fans hit out at Paul Pogba after intercepting Matic's goal

Mourinho: Ibrahimovic ruled out for a month

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be out of action for a month, but he hopes

United slip to third after goalless draw with Southampton

Manchester United drew 0-0 at home to Southampton

Lukaku taken off on stretcher following head injury

Manchester United's leading scorer Romelu Lukaku was carried off on a stretcher in the first half of his side's Premier

Salah double ensures Liverpool overcome Leicester

Liverpool came from behind to beat Leicester 2-1 at Anfield

Willian shines as Chelsea crush Stoke

Willian impressed as Chelsea crushed Stoke 5-0

Vincent Kompany Graduates from University of Manchester with Master's Degree in Business

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has graduated from Alliance Manchester Business School with a Master's in Busine

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • EPL Table 2017-18: Premier League standings, fixtures

    Sat 30th Dec 2017

  • Why players talk behind their hands

    Fri 29th Dec 2017

  • Manchester United boss Mourinho questions Klopp over Liverpool's Van Dijk signing

    Fri 29th Dec 2017

  • Wanyama back in Tottenham training

    Fri 29th Dec 2017

  • Football: President Kimbrow Foundation shine in Dada show

    Sat 30th Dec 2017

  • Vincent Kompany Graduates from University of Manchester with Master's Degree in Business

    Sat 30th Dec 2017

  • Willian shines as Chelsea crush Stoke

    Sat 30th Dec 2017

  • Salah double ensures Liverpool overcome Leicester

    Sat 30th Dec 2017

  • Lukaku taken off on stretcher following head injury

    Sat 30th Dec 2017

  • United slip to third after goalless draw with Southampton

    Sat 30th Dec 2017

    • Sport Videos
    Kenyan athletes recorded numerous wins in 2017
    Team Gaa- Huruma qualifies for Koth Biro finals
    Timu ya Gaa- Huruma yafuzu fainali katika dimba la Koth Biro
    Michuano yaingia raundi ya 21 katika ligi kuu ya Uingereza: Zilizala viwanjani