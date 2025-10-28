Kenya urged to scale up sustainability efforts as climate threats intensify

Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) petroleum storage facilities in Nairobi on August 21, 2024. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s battle against climate change faces new challenges, with experts warning that the country must move beyond renewable power generation to build complete sustainability ecosystems.

These include clean mobility, local manufacturing, energy storage, and social inclusion.

According to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), more than 80 per cent of Kenya’s electricity is generated from renewable sources such as geothermal, hydro, and wind power, one of the highest shares in Africa.

But analysts caution that gaps in affordability, infrastructure, and policy coordination could slow the country’s transition to a fully green economy.

Floods, droughts, and heat waves continue to devastate communities and farmlands, underscoring the urgent need for coordinated climate action.

“The science is clear, we were meant to stay within a 1.5-degree temperature rise, but we’re already tracking two and could hit 2.5 if we don’t act now,” said Car & General Group Chief Executive Vijay Gidoomal.

“Every sector must take responsibility, from energy to mobility to manufacturing.”

Kenya’s push for electric mobility is one area showing potential. Electric two and three-wheelers are gaining traction as affordable options for urban transport, offering lower running costs for thousands of boda boda riders.

“Electric mobility is not just about emissions, it's about livelihoods,” Gidoomal said. “When riders spend less on fuel and maintenance, they take home more income.”

Experts say the shift to clean transport requires more than vehicles; it needs supporting infrastructure such as charging stations, skilled technicians, and localised component manufacturing.

“We can’t import sustainability. We have to build it here,” He added, calling for stronger regional cooperation within the East African Community (EAC) to harmonise tax policies and attract investment.

The government is expanding data and policy frameworks to support green growth. The National Plan for Advancement of Environmental Economic Accounting (NPAEEA) and the Second Kenya Strategy for Development of Statistics (KSDS II) aim to integrate environmental data into economic planning.

The World Bank says such systems will help Kenya balance development with conservation, while a new Compendium of Environment Statistics developed with COMESA will improve tracking of energy, water, and forest indicators.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) reports that electricity access in Kenya rose from 37 per cent in 2013 to 79 per cent in 2023, though affordability remains a major challenge.

Meanwhile, gender inclusion is lagging, with the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) showing that only 40.6 per cent of women are economically empowered, with the figure dropping to 27.6 per cent in rural areas.

“When you elevate a woman, you reduce poverty,” Gidoomal noted. “Empowering women through manufacturing and leadership transforms entire communities.”

Energy storage is emerging as Kenya’s next frontier in sustainability. Despite its renewable strength, the country still relies on diesel generators during power outages. Experts say investing in battery storage systems would allow homes and businesses to store solar or grid energy for later use, significantly cutting emissions.

“No one has built a fully electric generator yet, but storage is the future,” Gidoomal said. “Once we master storage, renewable power will truly become reliable for everyone.”

From 2027, all listed companies in Kenya will be required to publish Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reports under new disclosure rules aligned with global standards.

Analysts say the framework will promote transparency and accountability as Kenya moves toward a low-carbon economy.

With climate shocks worsening across the region, experts agree that Kenya’s sustainability drive now hinges on collaboration between government, industry, and communities. Without faster, coordinated action, they warn, the country risks losing ground to the very climate threats it is striving to overcome.