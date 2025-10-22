Farmers union, Meru county partner in livestock vaccination drive

President William Ruto during the launch of Wajir County Livestock Vaccination Drive, on February 5, 2025. [File, Standard]

The Meru Dairy Union is partnering with the county government in mass livestock vaccination aimed at increasing dairy production.

Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma and the union CEO Kenneth Gitonga launched the mass vaccination programme in Imenti, known for dairy production.

More than 70 cooperative societies affiliated to the dairy union deliver at least 600,000 litres of milk processed at the plant, making it the biggest processor in the country.

The union has over 100, 000 farmers who deliver various amounts of milk to the processor, but diseases and lack of affordable feeds have been some of the challenges they grapple with.

Governor Mutuma said the county would supply the vaccines to enable farmers increase production.

“I know you (dairy farmers) are a key contributor of the Meru economy. We are going to support our farmers through the vaccination programme,” he said.

As part of efforts to boost dairy production, the county government has allocated Sh10 million to enable farmers grow Juncao Grass, which is fast growing and nutrient-rich plant.

“We have set aside Sh10 million to buy that grass for you to increase production,” he said.

Gitonga said the union was partnering with the county and national government to empower dairy farmers, through the ongoing construction of a dairy feed factory in Imenti, vaccination programme and other measures.

“We are launching the mass vaccination of the vaccination everywhere against Foot and Mouth, lumpy disease, anthrax and mastitis. We want healthy animals for increased production,” Gitonga said, adding that the aim was to vaccinate all dairy livestock in Meru.

He revealed that farmers were now getting sexed semen at Sh1,400.

“The main problems farmers face are lack of seeds, diseases and feeds. We are building a feed factory which we will open in January. Farmers should now put in more efforts to increase milk production and earn more profit,” Gitonga said.