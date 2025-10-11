State tipped on strategies to lure youth into agriculture

Sophy Odhiambo(in white) an extension officer from Yimbo West Sub-County during a visit to youth farmers in Kanyibok village in Siaya County.[FILE,Standard]

Stakeholders in the agricultural sector have urged the government to develop a clear framework to incorporate the youth into farming as a way of creating sustainable employment opportunities.

The stakeholders believe involving the youth will not only address rising unemployment but also enhance food security in the country.

Speaking during a recent agricultural stakeholders’ forum in Kirinyaga, the Norwegian Ambassador to Kenya Cathrine Moe said there is a need to create alternative economic opportunities for the youth away from the formal sector.

Agitech founder Peter Karanja said young people should be at the centre of agricultural transformation, noting that with modern farming technologies and innovations, agriculture has the potential to empower the youth economically while changing the perception of farming as an outdated practice.

“If the youth can embrace modern farming methods such as mechanisation, precision agriculture, and digital platforms, they can become self-reliant and even create jobs for others,” said Karanja. He stressed that the government’s role should be to provide policies and incentives that attract young people into agribusiness, including affordable credit, access to land, and capacity-building programmes.

His sentiments were echoed by Yara Kenya Country Manager Willy Kosgei, who highlighted the role of improved agricultural inputs in raising productivity.

He pointed out that the adoption of modern farm inputs, such as fertilisers, is one of the surest ways of increasing yields, leading to increased profitability for farmers.

“Agriculture is no longer about subsistence; it is about agribusiness. We have seen farmers’ maize production improve greatly when they apply the right fertiliser and adopt proper practices. If more youths take this up, we can change the future of farming in Kenya,” Kosgei noted.

Stakeholders also urged the government to strengthen partnerships between the private sector and young farmers to ensure skills transfer and market access.

They believe collaboration will help in creating a sustainable ecosystem where youth can thrive in agribusiness.

With unemployment remaining a pressing challenge, experts argue that farming presents an untapped avenue for job creation.

Kenya has a youthful population, and engaging them in agriculture could transform rural economies while ensuring national food security.

As the government works on strategies to revamp the agricultural sector, the call to create a youth-centred framework is gaining momentum.