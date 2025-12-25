Main-Kenya's fresh push to build Sh2.4 billion maritime survival centre

Artists put final touches on sign board near former Bandari College in Mombasa. [Omondi Onyango/Standard]

After close to a year of stalement, the construction of the Sh2 million maritime survival training and certification centre has finally resumed at the Bandari Maritime Academy (BMA) in Mombasa County.

The project commenced in 2024 but stalled for months because it had not been allocated funds. It is now expected to be complete by December 2027, according to officials. The project progress stands at 15 per cent as of October, 2025. The expansion works started after government released some funds. In the last financial year, the project was not allocated funds, putting all plans on hold.