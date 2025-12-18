Why African ports' empty container pile-up crisis is deepening

Evergreen Ship before docking at Mombasa Port. The Ship is loaded with 2700 containers in China . The goods will be transported by road and rail to different Countries in Africa. July 14,2024.[Omondi Onyango,Standard]
Shipping lines are facing challenges and financial losses due to global trade imbalances, resulting in the accumulation of empty containers in import-heavy regions, including Africa.
