Kenya set for first maritime training vessel from South Korea

Captain of Lamu Shipping line, Musa Bakari [left] with Engineering cadets, Lulu Chilumo [right] and Fatuma Ridhwani at Amu 1 Cargo ship at Mombasa Port.[File, Standard]

Kenya’s plans to modernise its maritime sector have received a major boost after South Korea offered to donate a training ship for seafarers, including cadets.

This is also a relief to universities and the Bandari Maritime Academy (BMA), the latter of which offers maritime training but has struggled to provide students with sea time training.