UAE commits $1 billion to AI projects in Africa

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Artificial intelligence is the focus of the United Arab Emirates’ US$1 billion initiative to support development projects across Africa.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is backing a US$1 billion (Sh129.8 billion) initiative to help African countries use artificial intelligence in education, agriculture and infrastructure.

The AI for Development initiative aims to support projects that apply artificial intelligence to development challenges, improve public services and expand digital infrastructure across the continent.

The programme also seeks to strengthen local capacity and equip African countries with skills needed to participate in the global artificial intelligence economy.

The initiative has gained international communications recognition after Global Advisors Communications (GA), a UAE-based firm, won two awards at the 2026 PRNEWS Platinum Awards for its “AI Powers Africa” campaign.

The firm won Platinum Elite – Best Campaign of the Year and Campaign of the Year: Technology for a campaign that reached audiences in more than 17 African countries in under 90 days through media engagement.

The awards were presented in New York on October 6, 2026.

Global Advisors Communications Chief Executive Officer and Founding Partner Shady Gohary said the firm was proud to promote the UAE's development agenda across the continent.

“We thank the UAE for the vision behind this initiative and its commitment to advancing development through technology. We are proud to support that vision by bringing its story to audiences across Africa — where investment in skills and innovation can empower communities to shape their own future,” Gohary said.

The initiative is intended to support projects that apply artificial intelligence to development priorities across Africa.