Kenyan AI innovators win US$10,000 at inaugural Meta AI Academy Pitchathon

Audio By Vocalize

The Neural Labs Africa team receives its US$5,000 cheque from Meta and This Is Digital at the inaugural AI Academy Kenya Pitchathon. [Courtesy]

Kenya's artificial intelligence ecosystem received a major boost after two homegrown startups, Neural Labs Africa and Me-Nasoma, won US$5,000 each at the inaugural Meta AI Academy Kenya Pitchathon held in Nairobi on October 16

The two beat 426 applicants to clinch the equity-free funding plus Meta advertising credits to scale their solutions. The win gave the two a gateway to pitch on a global stage at Meta's Regional AI Summit in Istanbul, Türkiye, on November 24, 2026.

Neural Labs Africa, led by Tom Kinyanjui, won with NeuralSight, an AI tele-radiology platform connecting clinics to remote specialists in low-connectivity areas. Me-Nasoma, by Oscar Karuga, converts documents and web pages to audio in local languages for students and readers facing access barriers.

The Pitchathon, jointly built by Meta and Nairobi-based AI accelerator This Is Digital, brought together 10 finalists building AI-powered solutions across five critical sectors: healthcare, education and assistive technology, retail and commerce, legal services, and finance and tax compliance.

Winners Tackling Healthcare and Education: Neural Labs Africa, represented by Tom Kinyanjui, clinched the top prize with NeuralSight, an AI-powered tele-radiology platform. The solution connects healthcare facilities with remote specialists and supports diagnostic reporting, including in areas with limited internet connectivity, a persistent barrier to specialist care in rural Kenya.

Me-Nasoma, led by Oscar Karuga, won for its inclusive education tool that converts documents and web pages into audio through mobile, web and Chrome extension platforms. Its affordable, local-language approach is designed for students, professionals and readers who face barriers to accessing written content, including learners with visual impairments or low literacy levels.

Both solutions speak directly to Kenya's most pressing needs: expanding access to quality healthcare and making learning more inclusive. A Growing Appetite for Homegrown AI. The win comes as confidence in African-built AI grows.

According to a May 2026 study by Public First, commissioned by Meta, 81% of online adults in sub-Saharan Africa say AI products developed in the region will matter for economic growth.

“Homegrown innovation is critical to advancing Kenya's digital economy, and platforms that nurture local talent help the government deliver on its digital transformation agenda,” said Barnabas Sang, Director of ICT Field Services at the State Department of ICT and Digital Economy, Ministry of ICT and the Digital Economy.

Sarah Muyonga, Public Policy Manager for East and Horn of Africa at Meta, said the partnership reflects Meta's long-term commitment to Kenya.

"Our partnership with the government and local ecosystem partners is helping expand access to AI skills, tools and opportunities in Kenya," she said.

Muyonga noted the AI Academy Pitchathon attracted more than 426 applications, demonstrating the strong interest among Kenyan innovators in using Meta's AI technologies to solve real-world challenges.

The Me-Nasoma team celebrates its win alongside representatives from Meta and This Is Digital at the inaugural AI Academy Kenya Pitchathon. [Courtesy]

Speaking during the event, Chinny Francis, Policy Programs Manager at Meta, said the Academy model is intentionally local.

"Across our AI Academy programmes, including in Nigeria and now Kenya, our approach is to work with partners who understand their local ecosystems. By combining their expertise with Meta's AI tools and mentorship, we can support innovators to build solutions that respond to real needs in their communities," he said.

Greg Wanjama, Co-Founder and CEO of This Is Digital, said the accelerator's goal is to turn ideas into lasting impact, focusing on building an ecosystem where African innovators have the skills, tools and opportunities to turn promising ideas into solutions with lasting impact.

The Pitchathon connects local talent with technology, industry expertise and opportunities to showcase their work on a broader stage.

Strong Field of Finalists

All ten finalists were celebrated for the quality of their innovations, underscoring the depth of Kenya's AI talent.

The other eight finalists were: Solivia Data (AfyaEdge), an offline-first, solar-powered triage hub for clinics serving off-grid communities; HakiChain, an AI legal suite tailored to African law and data protection standards; Sawazisha AI by John Digital Solutions, a WhatsApp assistant that helps small businesses stay eTIMS-ready; Utter Africa, a browser-based communication platform for early-verbal and nonverbal children in Kiswahili and local languages; JuaFlow, which automates fragmented business workflows for enterprises and SMEs; Jackfruit Network, whose School Needs Recommender supports low-fee private schools to plan better; TemboTrade, a single platform for SME sales, inventory and M-Pesa payments; and O.C.A. (Offline Claims Audit), an offline AI engine that audits SHA medical claims before submission to reduce fraud and delays

The finalists were evaluated by a panel comprising Chinny Francis (Meta), Greg Wanjama (This Is Digital), Isaac Hunja (Kaara Works), Barnabas Sang (State Department of ICT), and Natasha Nalyaka (Strathmore University's iLabAfrica)

What NextOrganizers said the AI Academy Kenya Pitchathon marks a milestone in the partnership between Meta and This Is Digital to advance AI adoption and innovation across Africa.

For the two winners, the US$10,000 prize is a launchpad. The next stop is Istanbul, where they will present Kenyan innovation to a global audience of investors, policymakers and tech leaders.