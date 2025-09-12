×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Kenya to host first-ever PUBG Mobile Africa Cup finals

By Sofia Ali | Sep. 12, 2025
Photos from the recent PUBG Mobile Mombasa Color Festival.[Courtesy]

Kenya will this weekend host the inaugural PUBG Mobile Africa Cup (PMAC), the first continental championship for PUBG Mobile in Africa.

The finals, set for Charter Hall in Nairobi, are expected to attract elite teams, fans, and industry stakeholders from across the continent, cementing the city’s position as a hub for esports in Africa.

Organisers say the tournament will not only boost Kenya’s growing gaming community but also create opportunities in tourism, hospitality, advertising, and entertainment by placing Nairobi on the international esports map.

Sixteen of Africa’s top teams will battle for the title, including regional qualifiers, the  reigning champions of the PUBG Mobile AIM Africa tournament, and a specially invited Kenyan team representing the host nation.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The event follows the successful PUBG Mobile Mombasa Color Festival held last month, which blended gaming, music, and culture in a showcase of youth energy and creativity.

Infinix is the Official Gaming Phone Partner, using the championship to strengthen its footprint among Africa’s youth with the Infinix GT 30 Pro, a device designed for high-performance mobile gaming.

Beyond the competition, the finals will feature live performances from Kenyan artists including Fathermoh, turning the event into a celebration of youth, music, and culture.

“As Africa’s first continental PUBG Mobile championship, the PMAC finals will show that esports is not only about gaming, but also about community, creativity, and opportunity,” the organisers said in a statement.

By hosting the inaugural championship, Kenya positions itself as a pioneer in Africa’s esports market and lays the groundwork for future global-level gaming events on the continent.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

PUBG Mobile Africa Cup PUBG Mobile Africa Cup Festival PMAC, First Continental Championship Inaugural PUBG Mobile
.

Latest Stories

Confusion rocks Kebs over safety of another Lake Gas LPG cargo
Confusion rocks Kebs over safety of another Lake Gas LPG cargo
Business
By Macharia Kamau
4 hrs ago
Mayhem in halls of learning: Exam cheating, crime rock universities
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
4 hrs ago
Ruto speaks national unity but his government polarises
National
By Brian Otieno
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Three more held as probe into city lawyer's murder takes shape
By Fred Kagonye and David Odongo 4 hrs ago
Three more held as probe into city lawyer's murder takes shape
The President has just 696 days left to turn Kenya into the 'New Singapore'
By Dennis Kabaara 4 hrs ago
The President has just 696 days left to turn Kenya into the 'New Singapore'
Ruto speaks national unity but his government polarises
By Brian Otieno 4 hrs ago
Ruto speaks national unity but his government polarises
Mayhem in halls of learning: Exam cheating, crime rock universities
By Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
Mayhem in halls of learning: Exam cheating, crime rock universities
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved