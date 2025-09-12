Kenya to host first-ever PUBG Mobile Africa Cup finals

Photos from the recent PUBG Mobile Mombasa Color Festival.[Courtesy]

Kenya will this weekend host the inaugural PUBG Mobile Africa Cup (PMAC), the first continental championship for PUBG Mobile in Africa.

The finals, set for Charter Hall in Nairobi, are expected to attract elite teams, fans, and industry stakeholders from across the continent, cementing the city’s position as a hub for esports in Africa.

Organisers say the tournament will not only boost Kenya’s growing gaming community but also create opportunities in tourism, hospitality, advertising, and entertainment by placing Nairobi on the international esports map.

Sixteen of Africa’s top teams will battle for the title, including regional qualifiers, the reigning champions of the PUBG Mobile AIM Africa tournament, and a specially invited Kenyan team representing the host nation.

The event follows the successful PUBG Mobile Mombasa Color Festival held last month, which blended gaming, music, and culture in a showcase of youth energy and creativity.

Infinix is the Official Gaming Phone Partner, using the championship to strengthen its footprint among Africa’s youth with the Infinix GT 30 Pro, a device designed for high-performance mobile gaming.

Beyond the competition, the finals will feature live performances from Kenyan artists including Fathermoh, turning the event into a celebration of youth, music, and culture.

“As Africa’s first continental PUBG Mobile championship, the PMAC finals will show that esports is not only about gaming, but also about community, creativity, and opportunity,” the organisers said in a statement.

By hosting the inaugural championship, Kenya positions itself as a pioneer in Africa’s esports market and lays the groundwork for future global-level gaming events on the continent.