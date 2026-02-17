HSBC SVNS 2: Kenyan rugby's commercial strength rises as businesses tap into international crowds

Audio By Vocalize

Kenyan fans in full spirits during inaugural leg of the 2026 HSBC SVNS Division Two at Nyayo National Stadium [Kenya Rugby, Facebook]

While action unfolded on the pitch during the opening leg of the 2026 HSBC SVNS Division Two at Nyayo National Stadium, much of the activity beyond the touchline reflected the growing commercial appeal of rugby in Kenya.

The two-day tournament not only attracted six men’s teams, Shujaa, Canada, Germany, USA, Belgium and Uruguay, and six women’s sides, including Kenya Lionesses, Argentina, Spain, South Africa, China and Brazil, but also provided a platform for businesses seeking visibility among a diverse and engaged audience.

From early morning, corporate tents lined sections of the stadium grounds as brands showcased products and services to fans streaming in for the matches. Food vendors, betting firms, automotive dealers, energy solution providers, airlines and emerging small businesses all used the tournament as a marketing opportunity.

Unlike many domestic sporting events, the HSBC SVNS Division Two leg drew spectators from different nationalities, largely connected to the participating teams. This offered brands exposure to both local consumers and international visitors.

Among the notable sponsors was Suzuki, which announced a Sh2 million sponsorship package for the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU). The automotive company became the official transport partner for the tournament, providing mobility solutions, including the Suzuki Jimny, Suzuki Fronx, and Suzuki Grand Vitara, to the KRU Executive Committee.

Speaking during the event, Suzuki Brand Manager Juliana Wakwoo underscored the strategic value of partnering with rugby.

“The rugby fan is very interactive and engaging. Individuals who come to rugby games are aligned with the customer segment we are targeting, the agile, performance-driven individuals,” she said.

Wakwoo added that corporate backing plays a key role in strengthening the sport’s long-term prospects.

“We want to see the engagement with rugby become bigger, institutions offering to sponsor so that we can grow this sport. If we look at the off-field sponsorship, it leaves the customer to concentrate on performance and long-term goals,” she added.

Other sponsors included Tusker, Safaricom, Emergency Plus Medical Services, Kenya Power Foundation and Crown Paints.

Betting firm SportPesa organised a “precision challenge,” inviting fans to test their accuracy by throwing rugby balls through targets mounted on a board. Energy solutions provider Chloride Exide also hosted a bean bag challenge while displaying its range of power products. SportPesa organised a “precision challenge outside Nyayo Stadium during the HSBC SVNS 2 [File]

Major food brands, including Kenchic, KFC, Chicken Inn and Pizza Inn set up cooking stations within the stadium precincts, offering quick meals throughout the day. Smaller vendors selling clothing, ornaments and custom beads, health and beauty products also capitalised on the steady foot traffic.

National carrier Kenya Airways maintained a visible presence at the venue, reinforcing its association with Kenyan sport on the international stage.

The event’s commercial vibrancy extended into the evening, with organisers incorporating entertainment segments that kept fans within the venue even after matches concluded. Performances from local artistes and DJs complemented the sporting programme, further enhancing brand exposure.

For many businesses, the Nairobi leg of the HSBC SVNS Division Two provided more than just advertising space. It offered direct engagement with a youthful, energetic and increasingly global rugby audience, an indication of the sport’s expanding commercial footprint in Kenya.

With the SVNS Championship later in the year set to determine promotion and Division One slots for the 2027 season, stakeholders will be watching closely to see whether the strong corporate turnout witnessed in Nairobi translates into sustained investment in Kenyan rugby.