Chase for playoffs slots, individual gongs take shape in Kenya Cup

Nelson Makokha of Menengai Oilers (centre) evades a tackle from Kabras Sugar duo of Kevin Wekesa and Patrick Lumumba in a past Kenya Cup match. [Washington Onyango,Standard]

The battle for individual honours in the 2025–2026 Kenya Cup is beginning to take shape as teams also sharpen their focus on the race for the playoffs after five rounds of matches.

With six games left in the regular season, both the league table and the individual awards charts are starting to tell clear stories of form, consistency and ambition.

At the top of the standings, Kabras Sugar and Menengai Oilers are setting a strong pace.

Both sides have won all their five matches and sit level on 25 points, although Kabras lead on points difference after posting huge winning margins.

KCB Rugby are in third place on 24 points, having also won all their matches but missing out on one bonus point. KU Blak Blad are fourth with 19 points, while Nondies and Strathmore Leos complete the current top six with 14 and 10 points respectively.

As things stand, these six teams would qualify for the playoffs if the season ended now. At the end of the regular season, the top six teams will make it to the playoffs.

The top two sides will automatically book home semi-final slots, while the teams placed third to sixth will face off in single-leg playoff matches to determine who joins them in the semi-finals. With many points still to play for, the battle to either stay in or break into the top six is expected to intensify.

While teams push for position, individual players are also making strong cases for end-of-season awards. The race for the Top Try Scorer is already one of the most exciting storylines of the season.

Kabras Sugar have again shown their attacking strength, with Jeanson Misoga and Patrick Lumumba leading the chart on eight tries each. Their ability to finish chances has played a big role in Kabras’ perfect start.

Chasing them closely are several players on six tries. This group includes Branton Lusisa of KCB, Daniel Kipchirchir and Beldad Ogeta of Oilers, Kabras’ Eric Cantona and Teddy Akala, as well as KU winger Obat Kuke. With the margins so small, one good weekend could quickly change the standings.

On five tries are KCB’s Bramwel Kilwake, Kabras forward Mathias Osimbo and Menengai’s Alvin Khavoli.

A larger group sits on four tries, including Roy Maruti and Rayvon Ambale of Kabras, Felix Ojoo of KCB, Oilers players Felix Okoth, Timothy Omela and Samuel Were, Phillip Okeyo, Elvis Otete of KU Blak Blad and Fidens Onyango of Nondies.

The kicking awards are just as competitive. KU Blak Blad’s Enock Oduor leads the Top Kicker chart with 61 points, showing great accuracy in tight matches. Kabras’ Eric Cantona follows closely on 56 points, while Menengai Oilers’ Timothy Omela is third with 52 points.

In the overall points scoring chart, Cantona leads with 86 points, ahead of Omela on 72 and Oduor on 61.