Kenya Lionesses name 26-player squad for SVNS 2 campaign

Freshia Oduor (L) of Kenya Lionesses challenge Clara Feral of Shogun during the 2025 Safari Sevens Tournament at Nyayo National Stadium on October 12, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenya Lionesses have named a 26-player training squad as preparations intensify for the upcoming World Rugby SVNS 2 Women’s Sevens series.

The squad brings together last season’s dependable core and a promising group of new players as the team looks to build depth and sharpen its competitiveness on the global stage.

Head coach Simon Odongo has maintained trust in his senior players who carried the Lionesses through last season.

Naomi Amuguni, Stella Wafula, Moreen Muritu, Christabel Lindo, Sheila Chajira, Phoebe Akinyi, Judith Auma, Edith Nariaka, Sinaida Nyachio, Faith Livoi, Grace Okulu and Freshia Awino all return to camp.

Their experience will provide the foundation for the team as they begin another demanding season.

Odongo has also welcomed back two of the squad’s most influential figures—Janet “Shebesh” Okello and Diana Awino, whose leadership and skill will be important in guiding the blend of youth and experience.

Another standout name is Nelly Chikombe, who impressed during the Africa Women’s Sevens and has earned a deserved call-up as the team elevates its standards.

The squad has several new faces as Odongo widens the pool. Charity Nillah, Gloria Matasio, Angel Salamba, Maureen Chebet, Maxine Abuga, Tracy Msungu, Ann Namunyak, Faith Achieng, Beatrice Osimbo and Marvel Oswago have been drafted in.

The mix of players from clubs such as Mwamba, Impala, Nakuru RFC, Kenya Harlequins, Shamberere, Rongo University and Northern Suburbs shows the growing reach of women’s rugby in the country.

Odongo said the expanded squad gives the technical bench a chance to test combinations and prepare better for the challenges ahead. The Lionesses will be working on improving their speed, conditioning and decision-making as they aim to be more competitive against top-tier nations.

With SVNS 2 expected to offer a tougher field and more demanding fixtures, the Lionesses are keen to begin their season strongly.

The next few weeks of training will be crucial as Odongo and his staff trim the squad to the final travelling group.