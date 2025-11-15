×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Okello bags hat-trick as Kenya hammer Ivory Coast in Rugby Africa Women's 7s

By Washington Onyango | Nov. 15, 2025
Kenya Lionesses' Janet Okello in action against South Africa during their Group D match of the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series at Estadio Santa Laura, Chile on August 12 2022. [World Rugby]

Janet Okello scored a hat-trick of tries as Kenya Lionesses kicked off their 2025 Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens campaign on the front foot after thrashing Ivory Coast 44-0 at RFUEA Grounds on Saturday afternoon.

The Safari Sevens champions were keen to begin their attempt to dethrone record champions South Africa on a bright start and also impress their home crowd as hosts, a goal they achieved thanks to brilliant play from Okello.

Ivory Coast had kicked off their campaign with a 57-0 defeat to Ghana in their opener and needed to avoid defeat against the hosts to stand a chance of making the playoffs.

Okello broke the deadlock after selling a pair of wheels down the left wing before adding a second on the opposite side of the field moments later for an early 10-0 lead, as the two conversions slipped wide.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Lionesses captain Sheila Chajira powered over the line to stretch the lead to 15-0 before Okello grabbed her hat trick heading to the break as Kenya led comfortably 20-0.

In the final half, Freshia Awino sliced through the defence to score, followed shortly by scrum-half Edith Nariaka, extending the advantage to 32–0.

Faith Livoi then bulldozed her way over for 39–0 before Kenya sealed the dominant 44–0 win with a final five-pointer.

At the same time, defending champions South Africa recorded the biggest win of the round, thrashing Mauritius 68–0.

Maria Tshiremba opened the scoring before Simamkele Namba sprinted down the right to double the lead to 12–0. Tshiremba then completed her brace, pushing the score to 19–0, before Nadine Roos added another for a 26–0 advantage.

Namba also bagged her second as the Cecil Afrika-coached side went into the break at 33–0.

In the second half, Ayanda Malinga, Vianca Boer (who scored twice), and Patience Mokone joined the scoreboard as South Africa cruised to a 68–0 victory.

Uganda also enjoyed a strong outing, securing a 50–0 win over Burkina Faso to boost their chances of advancing to the quarterfinals.

Other results saw Tunisia beat Egypt 22-0, Zambia school Burkina Faso 54-0 and Zimbabwe pamper Mauritius 29-7. Madagascar also beat Egypt 31-5.

Rugby Africa Women’s 7s Results

Tunisia 22-0 Egypt

Zambia 54-0 Burkina Faso

Ghana 57-0 Ivory Coast

Zimbabwe 29-7 Mauritius

Madagascar 31-5 Egypt

Uganda 50-0 Burkina Faso

Kenya 44-0 Ivory Coast

South Africa 68-0 Mauritius.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya Lionesses 2025 Rugby Africa Women 2025 Safari Sevens Champions Kenya Rugby
.

Latest Stories

Trump's Africa envoy says Sudan 'world's biggest humanitarian crisis'
Trump's Africa envoy says Sudan 'world's biggest humanitarian crisis'
Africa
By AFP
29 mins ago
How Baba's final resting place has become pilgrimage site
Politics
By Isaiah Gwengi
54 mins ago
Raila Odinga's faith in Kenya never wavered
Opinion
By Salim Lone
54 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Baba's final resting place has become pilgrimage site
By Isaiah Gwengi 54 mins ago
How Baba's final resting place has become pilgrimage site
Raila Odinga's faith in Kenya never wavered
By Salim Lone 54 mins ago
Raila Odinga's faith in Kenya never wavered
Politics of darkness: Why power rationing is back
By Gitobu Imanyara 59 mins ago
Politics of darkness: Why power rationing is back
How Ruto's self-worship, romantic rhetoric mask reality on ground
By Barack Muluka 1 hr ago
How Ruto's self-worship, romantic rhetoric mask reality on ground
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved