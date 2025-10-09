Janet Okello returns as Kenya Lionesses seek redemption at Safari Sevens

Kenya Lionesses' Janet Okello in action against South Africa during their Group D match of the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series at Estadio Santa Laura, Chile on August 12 2022.[Courtesy]

Kenya Lionesses, have named their squad for the 27th edition of the Safari Sevens, with star player Janet Okello making a long-awaited return to the side.

The tournament will take place this weekend at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Acting head coach Simon Odongo has selected a 12-player team which is a mix of experience and fresh faces as Kenya aims to bounce back from last year’s disappointment.

The Lionesses were beaten 24–10 by Spain's Costa Blanca Barbarians in the 2024 final, and they are determined to reclaim the title.

Veteran players Sheila Chajira and Freshia Awino will co-captain the team, offering leadership and experience to a squad filled with both familiar and new names.

The two have been part of Kenya’s core squad for years and are expected to guide the younger players through the high-pressure tournament.

Okello’s return is a major boost for the Lionesses. The speedy winger, known for her try-scoring ability and calmness under pressure, adds experience and attacking flair to the squad.

She will be joined by seasoned teammates Naomi Amuguni, Charity Nillah, Moreen Muritu, Christabel Lindo, and Faith Livoi, all of whom have represented Kenya in major international tournaments.

The team also features Faith Achieng and Marvel Oswago who will make their first appearance in national team colours. Odongo praised the pair, saying their inclusion shows Kenya’s commitment to developing young talent.

“The goal is to build depth and balance,” said Odongo. “We have players with great experience and others who are just beginning their journey. Together, they represent the future of women’s rugby in Kenya.”

The Lionesses will face tough opposition from Belgium, Tunisia, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Shogun, Kenya Cubs, and Costa Blanca Barbarians in the women’s category.

After falling short in the last two editions, Kenya will be eager to use home advantage to their favour as they chase Safari Sevens glory and a long-overdue redemption.