Nakuru and Oilers eye good show at Kabeberi Sevens

Kabras Sugar players tackle Menengai Oilers' Nelson Makokha during a past Kenya Cup match. [File, Standard]

Nakuru RFC and Menengai Oilers are looking forward to a good show in the Kabeberi Sevens title this weekend.

The event will be hosted at RFUEA Grounds today and tomorrow.

Despite suffering injuries in the fourth leg of the series in Embu, the two Nakuru-based sides hope to reach the Kabeberi finals and take the title to Nakuru.

Oilers coach Lawrence Buyachi will be without the injured Dennis Abukuse, Sammy Obwamu, John Okoth and Philip Okeyo while Nakuru will miss the services of Cyprian Ombaso and Christhan Ojwang’.

Nakuru RFC head coach Oscar Ouma said he has enough talent to replace the duo, whom he described as utility players.

“We are ready to do our best after being knocked out in the quarter-finals in Embu. We are determined to improve on that to finish at a respectable position at the end of the series,” he told Standard Sports.

Buyachi said this year’s event was competitive compared to last year.

He’s not even worried of the two leading teams in the overall standing in leaders KCB and Strathmore Leos.

Oilers, who are third in the overall log with 47 points, are in Pool D with Kabras Sugar, Embu RFC and Kisumu RFC.

Pool A has KCB, Nakuru RFC, Mean Machine and Mombasa RFC while Pool B has Strathmore Leos, Kenya Harlequin, hosts Mwamba RFC and Impala RFC.

Pool C consists Masinde Muliro University, Daystar Falcons, Catholic University Monks and Homeboyz RFC.

Ouma admitted the overall title is out of their reach but eyes a top ten finish.

“Despite all these injuries, we’ll not disappoint at Kabeberi Sevens,” he said.