Audio By Vocalize

An aerial view of the Waunifor–Flax Road in Elgeyo Marakwet County, showcasing the improved road connection serving surrounding communities and linking them to markets and economic opportunities in neighbouring Uasin Gishu County

More than 100 young people in Elgeyo Marakwet and Uasin Gishu have secured construction jobs, earning incomes as work on a rural road project progresses in their surrounding communities.

The young people have been recruited to undertake labour-intensive activities, including drainage construction, as part of the ongoing upgrade of the Waunifor-Flax Road, which connects parts of the two counties.

For Hezron Kipkorir Kiprop, a resident of Flax in Elgeyo Marakwet County, the project has brought employment opportunities to young people in communities along the route.

He recalls that before construction began, motorists struggled to use the road, with vehicles frequently getting stuck during rainy seasons.

The poor condition of the road also made it difficult for farmers and traders to transport goods, disrupting access to markets and other services.

Kiprop says the recruitment of more than 100 young people has provided residents with an opportunity to earn an income while participating in the construction works.

The employment opportunities come against the backdrop of challenges facing rural road infrastructure across the country.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), in its 2026 Economic Survey, identifies rural roads as important in connecting communities to markets, social services and economic opportunities.

The survey shows that Kenya's recorded Class C rural road network increased from 18,300 kilometres in 2024 to 28,100 kilometres in 2025. The increase was largely attributed to a road inventory exercise that identified and mapped previously unrecorded roads.

For farmers, road access can also influence how easily they move produce to markets and the costs involved in transportation.

A 2024 study by the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (KIPPRA), titled Role of Rural Road Infrastructure on Agricultural Productivity in Kenya, found that a one per cent improvement in rural road infrastructure was associated with a 2.9 per cent increase in agricultural productivity.

The study also found that improved road access was associated with an additional 1.26 per cent increase in productivity.

Reuben Cherop, a boda boda operator who lives in Kipkabus and operates around Flax, says the road was difficult to navigate during rainy seasons because of the slippery terrain.

He explains that the poor condition of the stretch disrupted motorcycle operations, making it difficult to transport passengers and goods.

The improved road conditions have eased movement, allowing transport operators to serve customers in areas that were previously difficult to reach.

The upgrade is also expected to improve the movement of agricultural produce, including milk, tea, maize and avocados, from surrounding communities to markets in Chepkorio, Cheptiret and Eldoret.