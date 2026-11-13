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Nakuru receives more fire engines to boost response services

By Standard Reporter | Nov. 13, 2026
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The fire engine will be deployed to Bahati, Molo, and Naivasha sub-counties. [Sourced: UK Rotary Club]

Nakuru County is set to strengthen its fire and emergency response services following a donation of three fire engines by the United Kingdom's Workington Rotary Club in partnership with Penrith Community Fire Station.

The Volvo fire engines, which have been decommissioned and reconditioned, will be deployed to Bahati, Molo and Naivasha sub-counties to improve responses to fires and other emergencies.

The engines were handed over during a flag-off ceremony at Penrith Fire Station in the UK last Friday. Workington Rotary Club members, fire and rescue officials, and representatives of the Nakuru County government attended the event.

Workington Rotary International Chairman Kenneth Kirkwood said the donation followed a request by Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, who had raised concerns about the high number of fire incidents recorded in the county.

Kirkwood said the governor's letter indicated that the county's fire and rescue office recorded 887 incidents between 2023 and 2025, including 440 house fires. Other incidents involved road traffic emergencies, grass fires and rescue operations.

The figures translate to an average of twenty-five (25) incidents a month, prompting concerns about the county's capacity to respond to emergencies.

Kirkwood said he approached Penrith Fire Station Manager Johnny Wills to secure some of the station's reconditioned, decommissioned fire engines for donation to Nakuru. He recalled that Penrith Fire Station had previously donated two fire engines to Homa Bay County in 2019 following a similar request.

Speaking on behalf of Governor Kihika, Prof Moses Lang'at of Kew Gardens in London conveyed the county government's gratitude to Workington Rotary Club and Penrith Community Fire Station. She thanked the organisations for supporting Nakuru's efforts to improve emergency response and protect lives and property.

The engines are expected to arrive in Kenya around Christmas. The next vessel is scheduled to leave Sheerness on November 28.

A six-member fire and rescue training team is expected in Kenya in mid-January 2027 for a two-week programme covering mandatory Level One basic fire and rescue skills.

The training will equip local firefighters to operate the donated equipment and strengthen emergency response in the three sub-counties.

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Related Topics

Emergency Response Nakuru Fire Engines Fire Services
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