Two suspected Ethiopian raiders killed in fresh Turkana border clashes

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Heavily armed suspected Dasanech raiders allegedly attempted to steal livestock from Turkana herders grazing near a seasonal lagoon in Loyoro, triggering a fierce exchange of gunfire. [File, Standard]

At least two suspected Ethiopian Dasanech raiders have been killed following renewed clashes with Turkana herders in Loyoro, Turkana North, along the Kenya–Ethiopia border.

The incident occurred after heavily armed suspected Dasanech raiders allegedly attempted to steal livestock from Turkana herders grazing near a seasonal lagoon in Loyoro, triggering a fierce exchange of gunfire.

The attempted raid has raised fresh concerns over insecurity and stability in the volatile border region.

Turkana County Police Commander John Tarus said the suspected raiders were confronted by the herders, who were supported by National Police Reservists (NPRs), and eventually overpowered.

"We received a report that suspected members of the Dasanech community had ambushed Turkana herders grazing near a seasonal lagoon in Loyoro.

However, the herders resisted the attack and overpowered the assailants. Two individuals lost their lives during the confrontation," Tarus said.

He explained that the suspected raiders had taken cover in nearby reeds during the exchange of gunfire. Still, they were forced to flee after facing resistance from the herders and security personnel.

The police commander said the incident had heightened tension in the area, prompting security agencies to reinforce patrols and surveillance in vulnerable border settlements.

He identified Loyoro, Merukuka, Wolegesh and Arim as among the areas receiving increased security attention following intelligence reports of possible further attacks.

Tarus urged residents to remain calm and refrain from retaliatory attacks, warning that revenge violence could undermine the progress made through ongoing cross-border peace initiatives.

"We are appealing to the communities to remain calm and avoid taking the law into their own hands. We must not allow isolated incidents to reverse the peace gains achieved along our common borders," he said.

The latest confrontation comes amid efforts to strengthen relations between Turkana and Dasanech communities, following a series of livestock raids and retaliatory attacks along the Kenya–Ethiopia border.

In the latest development, the Dasanech administration has reportedly recovered another 13 cattle that were stolen from Turkana herders during an earlier raid.

The recovery is seen as part of ongoing efforts by local administrations and community leaders to address livestock theft and restore confidence among border communities.

Meanwhile, residents have commended recent cross-border peace campaigns spearheaded by civil society organisations in Kibish and Lapur, aimed at sensitising communities on peaceful coexistence, livestock protection and community security.

The campaigns have also encouraged residents to remain vigilant, avoid excessive alcohol consumption, report suspicious movements and support initiatives aimed at recovering stolen livestock rather than resorting to revenge attacks.

Separately, Tarus said security had been heightened in Kibish following the recent killing of three Turkana herders in an attack allegedly carried out by suspected members of the neighbouring Nyangatom community.

He said security agencies had received intelligence reports suggesting that some suspected Nyangatom raiders were regrouping with intentions of causing further insecurity in the area.

"Our security forces are on high alert to forestall any aggression. We are closely monitoring the situation and have enhanced security operations to ensure the safety of residents and prevent further attacks," Tarus said.

The latest developments have raised concerns about the fragile security situation in Kibish and surrounding border settlements, where the Turkana and Nyangatom communities share cultural, linguistic, and historical ties.

However, there are reports that Nyangatom community leaders and local administrators have begun engaging with relevant stakeholders to de-escalate tensions and restore calm.

The engagements seek to prevent further bloodshed and protect the more than five years of relative peaceful coexistence that communities along the border had enjoyed before the recent wave of attacks.

Security agencies and local peace actors, among them Dan Church Aid (DCA) and Turkana Pastoralists Development Organisation (TUPADO) under the Spread Project, are now under pressure to contain emerging tensions, facilitate the recovery of stolen livestock, and strengthen community dialogue to prevent further retaliatory violence.

Residents have called for sustained government intervention, improved cross-border security coordination and continued engagement with traditional leaders to safeguard peace and protect livelihoods along the Kenya–Ethiopia border.