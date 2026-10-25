Irrigation farmers explore cooperative marketing to improve earnings

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Farmers from Nguruman Irrigation Scheme in Kajiado County meet officials at Perkerra Irrigation Scheme in Baringo County during a three-day exchange on irrigation management, cooperative marketing and ways to improve farm productivity and market access. [Courtesy]

Farmers are exploring how collective marketing, produce aggregation and value addition can help them access better markets and improve their earnings.

The lessons are being shared during a three-day exchange at Perkerra Irrigation Scheme in Baringo County, where farmers from Nguruman Irrigation Scheme in Kajiado County are learning how to strengthen production and marketing.

Samuel Chebii, chairperson of Perkerra Cooperative Society, took the visiting farmers through how cooperatives can help farmers organise their produce, pursue collective marketing and explore value addition to improve access to markets.

By working together, farmers can coordinate the marketing of their produce and explore opportunities to reach buyers. The benefits, however, depend on market demand, production volumes, operating costs and the prices buyers offer.

The exchange, organised by the State Department for Irrigation, also covers governance, registration of Irrigation Water Users Associations (IWUAs), equitable water distribution, crop management and dispute resolution.

Perkerra Scheme Manager David Waweru briefed the farmers on the scheme’s governance structures, administration and daily operations.

Nicholas Bowen, chairperson of Perkerra Irrigation Water Users Association, explained the importance of registering the associations, adhering to by-laws and distributing water fairly among farmers.

Scheme agronomist Justus Kiptum took the visitors through crop husbandry, water application and production techniques, while Justin Kiprono explained how the scheme handles water-related disputes.

The farmers also visited Perkerra’s water source and irrigation blocks, where they observed water abstraction and distribution, crop diversification and field management practices.

They interacted with host farmers to learn how the scheme organises its farming activities.

The lessons are expected to help Nguruman farmers identify practices they can adapt to improve production, strengthen their institutions and explore better ways to market their produce.

The exchange was organised under the Programme for Enhancement of Water Productivity, Production and Sustainability of Irrigation Schemes (PEWAPSIS), led by Maurice Opondo, director of irrigation water management.

The programme aims to improve the operational efficiency of existing irrigation schemes to support food and nutrition security and increase household incomes.